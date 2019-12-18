Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® Introduce New Beyond Meat® All-day Menu Items Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CKE, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, today announced that the company will expand its partnership with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, with the introduction of new all-day plant-based protein options during breakfast, lunch and dinner nationwide.

“ Since its debut less than a year ago, Carl’s Jr. has sold more than 6.7 million Beyond Famous Star® burgers to-date, making it the most successful product launch in the past two years. We’re continuing to build on this success by expanding our Beyond Meat partnership to Hardee’s,” said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at CKE Restaurants. “ As we head into 2020, the addition of these new options at both restaurants is one of the many ways we’re continuing to deliver the innovation and quality Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are known for while appealing to new audiences including flexitarians, Gen Z and millennials.“

The all-day expansion across the CKE restaurant system comes after a successful year for Carl’s Jr., which contributed to the plant-based trend in late 2018, when the restaurant partnered with Beyond Meat to become one of the first major U.S. quick service restaurants to offer a plant-based burger patty. Since launch, Carl’s Jr. has seen an uptick of new customers, due in part to the partnership. The brands continued this history of firsts as Carl’s Jr. became one of the first quick service restaurants to innovate on its Beyond Burger offering by launching the Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger, while Hardee’s became one of the first to test all-day Beyond Meat offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“ After a successful year with Carl’s Jr. and an initial test with Hardee’s, we’re thrilled to further expand the partnerships across the U.S. and have both brands be among the first to offer Beyond Meat at all times of day,” said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder at Beyond Meat. “ The new Beyond Breakfast Sausage™ is a game changer as it delivers the delicious quick serve breakfast experience that so many of us love and rely on, with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat.”

The new menu options, which draw on Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s signature charbroiled patties and Made From Scratch™ biscuits, include the following:

Carl’s Jr.: Beyond Sausage ® Burrito: 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, scrambled egg, shredded cheese, Hash Rounds ® , tomatoes, and fresh salsa, served in a soft, warm tortilla Beyond Sausage ® Egg & Cheese Biscuit : 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty topped with a slice of American cheese, and a fluffy folded egg, served on our freshly baked Made from Scratch Biscuit™

Hardee’s: Beyond Sausage ® Burrito: 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, fluffy folded eggs, shredded cheddar cheese and Hash Rounds ® served in a soft, warm tortilla Beyond Sausage ® Biscuit: 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty served on our freshly baked Made from Scratch Biscuit™ Beyond Sausage ® & Egg Biscuit: 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty and a fluffy folded egg served on our freshly baked Made from Scratch Biscuit™ Original Beyond Thickburger ® : 100% plant-based Beyond Burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo on a toasted premium bun



The new menu additions are available at Carl’s Jr. starting December 18, 2019, and at Hardee’s starting December 30, 2019. Pricing and participation vary by location.

Follow Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Instagram: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr and www.facebook.com/hardees

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.