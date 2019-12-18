Palantir Technologies Granted FedRAMP Authorization

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies, Inc., a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, has been granted a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization by the United States Government.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that standardizes the approach toward security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based products and services. As more federal agencies make their move to the cloud, regulators created the FedRAMP program to authorize specific cloud-based service providers who meet their stringent guidelines to assist agencies with this transition. With this newly granted authorization, Palantir is accredited by the US Government to provide its proven data integration, analytics and operational platforms to federal agencies.

“With our FedRAMP authorization in place, Palantir is eager to build upon our 15-year history of partnering closely with the US Government and looks forward to working with more federal agencies as they embark upon data modernization and cloud migration efforts,” said Akash Jain, President (USG) and CTO of Palantir. “Our software is relied upon every day to enable organizations to leverage vast stores of disparate data to make real-time decisions and drive efficient operational outcomes.”

Palantir’s new FedRAMP offering, the Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS), was configured to meet FedRAMP and DISA IL-5 requirements. This was done in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), who served as Palantir’s sponsor through the authorization process.

About Palantir:

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for organizations with highly complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Palantir is headquartered in Palo Alto, with major offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London, and Paris. https://www.palantir.com.