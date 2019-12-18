Bioventus to Provide Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan With Preferred Options for Knee Osteoarthritis Patients

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning January 1, 2020 Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has secured preferred access for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Medicare Advantage and Commercial patients to DUROLANE, GELSYN-3 and SUPARTZ FX to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. DUROLANE, is a single-injection, GELSYN-3, a three-injection, and SUPARTZ FX, a five-injection hyaluronic acid (HA)-based joint-fluid treatment for patients. All three products are among the four preferred choices for hyaluronic acid coverage under the medical benefit for PPO, HMO, Medicare Plus Blue PPO and BCN Advantage plans.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. Injection treatments of HA-based products, such as DUROLANE, GELSYN-3 and SUPARTZ FX help manage knee OA pain.

“Bioventus has the broadest HA portfolio available to patients and physicians in the US and we are pleased to have secured preferred status for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Medicare Advantage and Commercial patients,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “DUROLANE, GELSYN-3 and SUPARTZ FX are proven to provide OA knee pain relief and allow patients to resume more active lives.”

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

More information about the entire Bioventus portfolio of HA-based products can be found at www.OAKneePainRelief.com.

DUROLANE is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacological therapy or simple analgesics, e.g. acetaminophen. Do not inject DUROLANE in patients with knee joint infections, skin diseases, or other infections in the area of the injection site. Do not administer to patients with known hypersensitivity or allergy to sodium hyaluronate preparations. Risks can include transient pain or swelling at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant or lactating women, or children. Full prescribing information can be found in package insert, at www.DUROLANE.com, or by contacting Bioventus Customer Service at 1-800-836-4080.

GELSYN-3 is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics (e.g. acetaminophen). Do not administer to patients with known hypersensitivity (allergy) to sodium hyaluronate preparations. Do not inject GELSYN-3 into the knees of patients having knee joint infections or skin diseases or infections in the area of the injection site. GELSYN-3 is not approved for pregnant or nursing women, or children. Risks can include general knee pain, warmth and redness or pain at the injection site. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.GELSYN3.com or by contacting customer service at 1-800-836-4080.

SUPARTZ FX is indicated for treatment of pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics, e.g., acetaminophen. You should not use SUPARTZ FX if you have infections or skin diseases at the injection site or allergies to avian (bird) products (feathers and eggs). SUPARTZ FX is not approved for pregnant or nursing women, or children. Risks can include general knee pain, warmth and redness or pain at the injection site. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.SupartzFX.com or by contacting customer service at 1-800-836-4080.