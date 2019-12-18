Eaton partners with Jabil for electronics manufacturing services to support fast-growing electrified vehicle market

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global manufacturing services company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and printed circuit board assemblies.

“Jabil is a leading manufacturing solutions provider with a global footprint similar to Eaton’s,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton. “Its international presence offers flexibility to scale production around the world, when and where we need it. This partnership will benefit our customers through world-class quality and improved speed of production.”

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services for a wide array of industries. Based in St. Petersburg, Fla., the company employs more than 200,000 associates across 100 facilities in 29 countries.

“Jabil is proud to partner with Eaton to enable its vision of delivering electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” said Chad Morley, vice president, Automotive and Transportation, Jabil. “Combining the strengths of Eaton’s industry-leading power electronics expertise and Jabil’s industrialization, manufacturing and supply chain solutions enables Eaton to support the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market. For the past eight years, Jabil has delivered manufacturing solutions in the vehicle electrification space, and we have electronics content in more than 1 million electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today.”

Eaton’s decision to use Jabil is predicated on several factors, including adding the surface-mount technology production capacity needed for the expected increase in global electronic circuit demand.

Eaton’s eMobility business was formed by combining products, expertise and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical and Vehicle businesses. Eaton plans to further develop new products and technologies, including smart diagnostics, intelligent power electronics and predictive health monitoring systems, to strengthen its global capabilities and deliver intelligent electrification solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway customers. Learn more about Eaton’s eMobility business at Eaton.com/eMobility.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.