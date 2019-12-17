RehabCare Incorporates Team TSI’s ‘MDS Scrubber’ into its Product Offering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & ALBERTVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contract therapy service provider RehabCare today announced it will begin offering clients Team TSI’s MDS Scrubber Module. The MDS Scrubber allows RehabCare’s clients to not only reduce their MDS rejection rate, but also reduce inconsistencies in coding, assist in the transition from Resource Utilization Groups (RUG) to Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), optimize their ICD-10 coding practices, improve financial optimization, be aware of potential adverse events and have a proactive view of potential clinical-related risk areas.

In addition, the MDS Scrubber is seamlessly integrated into the electronic medical record (EMR) software, saving end users countless hours of manual analysis and information gathering. Each scrub performs a comprehensive analysis of a resident’s current and prior MDSs, allowing users to focus their attention on addressing errors that may reject the assessment if submitted to The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), be aware of the impact to PDPM, assess when a resident may become more at risk for falling, trigger certain Quality Measures and assist with financial optimization related to PDPM as well as ICD-10 coding practices.

This allows RehabCare to allocate more of its resources toward continuing to deliver high-quality therapy services to its skilled nursing home, outpatient facility and assisted and independent living clients in a manner compliant with CMS’ new PDPM framework.

“ We are excited to partner with Team TSI and bring to our clients a tool that complements our existing processes to enhance clinical integrity, eliminate errors and assure the appropriate reimbursement—all in line with PDPM,” said Glenda Mack, Chief Operations Officer for RehabCare. “ This more efficient tool for data analysis and billing allows us to keep our focus on our patients and residents, which is why our clients choose RehabCare in the first place.”

“ Our mission is to be innovative, not only in our technology, services and analytics, but also with our partnerships. Our new partnership with RehabCare further strengthens our mission to be better together than we are apart,” said Andrew Porch, CEO of Team TSI. “ Partnering with RehabCare will give us tremendous insight into how we can improve our therapy, rehabilitation and overall outcome improvement model.”

About RehabCare

RehabCare provides contract therapy services in 46 states across multiple settings including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, continuing care retirement communities and outpatient facilities. It is part of Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS), a division of Kindred Healthcare, LLC. KRS is the largest diversified provider of rehabilitation therapy in the country, providing leading therapy services to more than 1,000 sites of service across different settings in the care continuum. To learn more about RehabCare, visit www.rehabcare.com.

About Team TSI

Since their founding in 1991, TEAM TSI has been pioneering data analytics using cutting-edge technology to provide actionable insight into long-term care organizations. IntelliLogix™, the analytical solution at the core of Team TSI, brings data analytics that makes logical sense to healthcare. With the seismic shifts in healthcare, the need for actionable insight from data is paramount to success. Supported by their commitment to exceptional solutions, everyone at Team TSI is committed to their customers. Team TSI is ready for the future of healthcare with insight that is Data Focused, Customer Driven.

To learn more about Team TSI, visit www.teamtsi.com.