Shandong Fontacea Announces License Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Anti-IL17A Monoclonal Antibody

JINAN, Shandong, People’s Republic of China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shandong Fontacea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Fontacea”) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license, development and commercialization agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products containing a human IgG1λ anti-human IL-17A neutralizing monoclonal antibody in People’s Republic of China (“China”) including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“Hong Kong”), Macao Special Administrative Region (“Macao”), the region of Taiwan (“Taiwan”) and South Korea.

"Our agreement with Janssen on the development of this novel monoclonal antibody reflects our strong interest in interleukin 17A as an important therapeutic target and our confidence that it has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of several diseases and significantly improve the quality of life for our patients," said Mr. Yanliang Chu, CEO and president of Fontacea. "With the commitment and resources provided by our local government and investors, I believe this will be the beginning of our discovery and development of novel medicines to help patients around the world."

About Shandong Fontacea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Fontacea is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to research, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, conveniently located in the Jining Hightech Zone, China, with a biopharmaceutical technology research & development center in Jinan. Since its inception, it is dedicated to developing medicines for patients with respiratory diseases, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases, and cancers. Its vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that, through both internal research and development and in-licensing/partnership programs, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medical products in worldwide. For more information about Fontacea visit http://www.fontaceapharma.com