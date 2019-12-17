REG Blending Partner Becomes Boston’s Official Heating Oil Provider

HAVERHILL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family owned, veteran operated fuel company Broco Oil has been contracted to provide heating oil for use in Boston’s city-owned buildings, including firehouses, police stations and other municipal facilities.

Broco Oil’s ’s heating oil is a B20 Bioheat® fuel blend containing 20 percent biodiesel, a renewable liquid fuel that significantly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared with petroleum-based diesel fuel and heating oil. Through a partnership announced in May 2019, Broco Oil purchases its biodiesel from Renewable Energy Group (REG). The fuel is transported via rail from REG’s Midwest production facilities to Broco’s rail-connected bulk plant in Haverhill, Massachusetts, where it is stored, blended on demand and sold to commercial customers. Broco Oil also has its own fleet of trucks that deliver blended B20 Bioheat fuel for residential and commercial use.

Under the terms of Broco Oil’s contract with the City of Boston, the company will deliver heating oil to sites maintained and operated by the following city departments: Fire, Parks and Recreation, Police, Property Management, Public Schools, Public Works and Transportation. Broco Oil has been contracted for one year, beginning November 1, 2019. The company completed its first contracted delivery on November 6, 2019, for the Public Works Department’s Andrew McArdle Bridge House in East Boston.

“This is great news for REG, Broco Oil and the City of Boston,” said Gary Haer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, REG. “REG is excited to partner with Broco to deliver high-quality, lower carbon fuel options that can safely and effectively reduce Boston’s building green house gas emissions.”

The contract calls for Broco to deliver an estimated annual volume of 90,000 gallons of heating oil. At B20, this will reduce the City of Boston’s carbon dioxide equivalent building emissions by 322,560 pounds, the equivalent GHG emissions of 357,728 passenger vehicle miles according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Boston to provide Bioheat® fuel blends for its firehouses and other municipal buildings,” said Robert Brown, owner of Broco Oil. “As an active fire captain, I am personally honored to be able to serve these sites that play a vital role in protecting our communities.”

For more information, visit regi.com and brocooil.com. If interested in purchasing biodiesel or blended fuel, contact REG representatives Jeff Murdy, 603-498-8762, jeff.murdy@regi.com, or Marc MacLean, 603-812-1248, marc.maclean@regi.com.

*Bioheat® is a licensed trademark of the National Biodiesel Board, used with permission.

About Broco Oil

Broco Oil, Inc. is a Certified Veteran Owned, DBE, Massachusetts-based distributor of petroleum products, lubricants, and propane for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications. Established in 2007 by Robert, a U.S. Navy Seabee veteran, and Angela Brown, Broco currently has an active customer base of 15,000 commercial and residential accounts in the Greater Boston area, with specialty emergency and disaster relief services throughout New England and along the East Coast. Their Haverhill, MA headquarters offer two rail-served terminals capable of trans-loading petroleum, steel, and various other bulk liquids and dry goods. Broco Oil is the proud recipient of the 2019 SBA Veteran Owned Business of the Year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 14 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over four million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.