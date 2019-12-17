First Internet Bank Partners With Votaire to Encourage Healthy Savings Habits

FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Internet Bank, a pioneer in branchless banking, today announced its partnership with Votaire, a financial wellness solutions platform, to make emergency savings attainable for more Americans.

“With a majority of full-time workers living paycheck-to-paycheck, many individuals have not built an emergency fund for unexpected events,” said David Becker President and Chief Executive Officer of First Internet Bank. “Our partnership with Votaire introduces thousands of consumers to advantages First Internet Bank can offer through our branchless model – chiefly, competitive interest rates without high balance requirements or monthly fees. An emergency savings account takes just minutes to open and can help eliminate financial stress when unplanned expenses occur.”

Votaire by Nyhart offers financial planning and encouragement, as well as a financial services marketplace, to 500,000+ individuals nationwide via its innovative web and mobile apps. With its product dubbed Safety Net Savings, First Internet Bank is the exclusive provider of emergency savings funds to Votaire users.

“Votaire provides a clear and concise financial wellness program for employers to enhance their current benefit package, and we are thrilled to bring First Internet Bank to the platform with an emergency savings vehicle,” said Lisa Hague, CEO of Nyhart. “As an innovative pioneer in digital banking services, First Internet Bank delivers a streamlined banking experience, with mobile and online applications that allow participants to effectively manage their money. By pairing industry-leading interest rates with outstanding customer service, First Internet Bank was the ideal partner for Votaire.”

Offered as an expanded benefit by employers, Votaire provides actionable advice and a clear path to financial resiliency, removing a source of stress that affects physical health, mental well-being and productivity in the workplace. Accountability measures like push notifications and emails help participants stay on-track for their goals. Nyhart data shows Votaire users contribute 74% more to their 401(k) than those who do not use the platform.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

About Votaire

Votaire is a health & wealth benefits and financial accountability platform born out of pension and healthcare actuarial expertise. Votaire focuses on providing action plans to help participants on the road to financial wellness and connecting them to the solutions they need. Users are shown to have increased 401(k) deferrals, increased HSA contributions, and more. You can learn more about Votaire at https://votaire.com.