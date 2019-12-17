Bojangles’® and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Announce New National Franchise Development Partnership

The national franchise development agreement includes 40 new Bojangles’ restaurants inside Love’s Travel Stops over the next 10 years across four new states for the iconic brand. (Photo: Bojangles')

The national franchise development agreement includes 40 new Bojangles’ restaurants inside Love’s Travel Stops over the next 10 years across four new states for the iconic brand. (Photo: Bojangles')

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More travelers throughout the Southeast and South Central regions of the U.S. can now enjoy the one-of-a-kind flavor of Bojangles’, the famous chicken and biscuits restaurant known for real deal Southern flavor. The national franchise development agreement includes 40 new Bojangles’ restaurants inside Love’s Travel Stops across four new states for the iconic brand.

The locations will be managed by a dedicated Bojangles’-trained Love’s team to ensure that Bojangles’ fans receive the familiar high-quality menu items they know and love. Through this new partnership, Bojangles’ will expand its footprint into four new states including Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.

“We know that Bojangles’ fans are frequently on the road for work, managing family activities or getting ready for tailgating adventures,” said Jose Costa, Chief Development Officer for Bojangles’. “Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we want to be able to combine a great Southern meal with a fast and easy way to refuel and get back on the road. Love’s is the perfect partner to deliver this experience, with our similar commitments to industry leading operations, excellent customer service and quality facilities.”

Love’s leads the nation in travel stop networks, an oasis for travelers with clean, accessible, brightly lit facilities located in 41 states. It offers a wide range of services for motorists and professional drivers to enhance their travel experience, from fresh coffee and snacks to gasoline and diesel fuel.

“We are excited to offer our customers another delicious and fresh food option while they’re on the road,” said Joe Cotton, director of restaurant services for Love’s. “Bringing Bojangles’ to our home state of Oklahoma along with Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois is something we’re happy to be a part of.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Bojangles' has approximately 745 system-wide restaurants. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Bojangles’ offers development opportunities in select regions and states. To learn more, visit www.bojangles.com/franchising.