eMagin Corporation Announces Significant Order, Strengthening Strategic Partnership with Major Defense Contractor

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eMagin Corporation, or the “Company”, (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution near-eye imaging products, today announced an order of approximately $5.6 million for displays from a major defense contractor.

“This order for OLED microdisplays further strengthens our strategic partnership with this major defense contractor and reflects our long-standing relationship supporting a broad spectrum of military and commercial programs,” stated Andrew G. Sculley, CEO of eMagin.

“Display deliveries under this purchase order will commence in the current quarter and are scheduled to continue through December 2020. We are excited that this major defense contractor continues to use eMagin OLED microdisplays for currently fielded programs and for the ongoing collaboration between our development teams for programs of the future,“ Sculley added.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays. eMagin’s microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products for military, industrial, medical and consumer applications. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.

