OfficeSpace Announces Strategic Equity Partnership with Resurgens Technology Partners

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OfficeSpace Software, the leader in workplace management solutions, announced today it has received a strategic equity investment from Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm. The partnership will enable OfficeSpace to increase investment in its market-leading software, accelerate key go-to-market initiatives, and further enhance its highly-regarded customer experience.

OfficeSpace is a leading SaaS-based platform for managing the workplace that gives forward-thinking companies the tools they need to engage employees, manage moves, maximize space, and keep real-estate costs low.

“The workplace management industry is in the early stages of a fundamental change, where companies need new ways to deliver an environment that the modern workforce demands. We feel that OfficeSpace is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these changes and are excited to partner with Resurgens in the next stage of our company’s journey,” said Ashkon Sabet, President and co-founder of OfficeSpace Software.

“Our company is at an important inflection point in its growth and Resurgens’ deep global operating experience and collaborative approach, makes them an ideal partner to help us deliver on our vision for the modern workplace,” said Shamim Sahba, CEO and co-founder of OfficeSpace.

Over 600 companies across 50 countries use OfficeSpace’s tools and insights to deliver a superior employee experience and transform how they manage their workplace. Its intuitive platform provides employees and HR/employee experience teams with tools, like Visual Directory®, hot desk booking, and conference room booking, that simplify how they collaborate. In addition, the platform equips facility and real estate teams with a full suite of powerful tools, including move management, block and stack planning, and space forecasting—all of which allows them to more efficiently optimize their space and real estate costs. Ongoing customer support allows its customers to keep floorplans current and simplify major facility transitions.

Julie Anderson, Director, Facilities & Office Services from Live Nation Entertainment, added: “OfficeSpace is an exceptional partner. Their workplace management platform has helped take our employee experience to the next level and support our business growth. We are excited to see what lies ahead."

“Flexible workforce trends, along with a heightened focus on the ‘employee experience’ and improving efficiencies, are driving companies to employ tools and solutions to think of their workplaces as a competitive advantage,” said Fred Sturgis, co-founder and Managing Director at Resurgens. “The OfficeSpace team has done an amazing job building a powerful, yet easy-to-use platform that is ideally positioned to take advantage of those trends. We are thrilled to be partnering with the OfficeSpace team in this next phase in their journey.”

Software Equity Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to OfficeSpace Software.

About OfficeSpace Software Inc.

OfficeSpace helps companies make work personal again by reducing barriers to collaboration and simplifying how facilities are managed. Its intuitive platform makes it easy for employees to connect with each other and find the space they need, fast. OfficeSpace also provides best in class capabilities to facility and real estate teams, so they can easily manage moves, maximize space, and keep real-estate costs low. Forward-thinking companies utilize the tools and insights from OfficeSpace to engage employees and transform the workplace, including AirBnB, Shopify, Dropbox, Live Nation Entertainment, and Mailchimp. With offices in New York City, Costa Rica, and Victoria, BC, OfficeSpace is a global company with customers in over 50 countries. To learn more about OfficeSpace Software, please visit www.officespacesoftware.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing its $200 million fund in North American-based, lower middle-market software and tech-enabled services businesses. The Resurgens founders and broader team includes professionals with significant investment and operating experience in the tech private equity industry. The firm is building an operating and portfolio management model that is differentiated in its market segment and will help drive value to its portfolio companies. To learn more about Resurgens and its investment strategy, please visit www.resurgenstech.com.