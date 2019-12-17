Streamlabs Launches Fundraising Platform to Raise Millions for Charities Through Live Streaming

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Streamlabs, a leading provider of live streaming tools, is announcing the launch of a new native fundraising platform empowering charities to reach their fundraising goals without added fees. Streamlabs' native fundraising platform is a seamless experience for live streamers who can now fully produce a charity stream on one platform without relying on additional integrations.

Unlike other platforms that tack on a 5+% fee on each donation, Streamlabs does not impose any additional charges. Excluding the standard PayPal processing fees, charities receive 100% of every contribution directly via PayPal.

Streamlabs is working with several well-known charities to kick-off the program including Arbor Day Foundation, the charity organization behind the #TeamTrees movement. Other charities include Feeding America, World Vision, Make-A-Wish, Americares, Red Cross, Special Olympics, Direct Relief, and American Heart Association.

“Streamlabs’ partnership and unique charitable structure allows every dollar donated through #TeamTrees to go directly towards tree planting,” said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. “We are thankful to be able to be a part of their launch and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Charities will have access to a suite of supported features including a live dashboard where they can track donation progress, review live streamers with scheduled charity streams, and view the streamers that are currently raising funds.

Live streamers that would like to start a charity stream can log into their account on Streamlabs.com, navigate to the charity portal, and browse active charity campaigns.

Live streamers that opt into a campaign can schedule the time of their charity stream and utilize custom donation alerts and add custom donations panels to their channel.

When a streamer’s scheduled charity stream goes live, their donation link will automatically redirect to the charities tip page, meaning the money goes straight to the charities with no additional fees taken out.

“During this holiday season, the American Red Cross is grateful for corporate donors that generously contribute to our Holiday Campaign,” said a spokesperson from the Red Cross. “Thanks to the generosity of these supporters, the Red Cross is able to bring help and hope to people across the country. Special thanks to Streamlabs for helping us enable streamers to raise donations during the holiday season.”

Streamlabs fundraising platform is currently in beta for select charities. Streamers that are interested in participating can log in to Streamlabs.com and start scheduling their charity stream today. The program is expected to expand to more charities in the first quarter of 2020.

About Streamlabs:

Founded in 2014, Streamlabs is a leading application for professional streamers. Its groundbreaking software, Streamlabs OBS, offers more than two dozen features that professional live streamers use to broadcast, better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization. With one of the fastest set-up processes on the market, Streamlabs OBS broadcasting software combines features including video preview, chat, and alerts, into one seamless dashboard all while integrating better video quality and lower CPU usage.

Streamlabs is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). For more information on Streamlabs please visit https.streamlabs.com or follow Streamlabs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord.