Viveve® Partners with GreenSky Patient Solutions® to Offer Customized Financing for Women’s Health and Wellness Patients

GreenSky Patient Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of GreenSky, Inc. ("GreenSky") (NASDAQ: GSKY), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale®, today announced it has signed a strategic sponsorship agreement with Viveve Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) to enable Viveve physician customers to offer customized financing solutions so their patients can receive the non‐surgical solutions they seek.

Viveve is a medical technology company committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well‐being and quality of life. As more women request non‐surgical solutions to meet their health needs, Viveve uses safe and effective technologies specifically designed for women’s intimate health. Viveve provides clinically proven, innovative, non‐surgical treatments to improve women’s intimate health conditions.

The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates cryogen‐cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in‐office session. Viveve Solutions address the unmet needs for safe and effective non‐invasive treatments for vaginal laxity, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and improved pelvic floor strength conditions experienced by women.

"Today we believe the Viveve treatment, represents the most clinically studied, safe and effective non‐invasive procedure to address vaginal laxity and improve sexual function. This is evidenced by international regulatory approvals and clearances for these indications in over 50 countries," said Scott Durbin, Viveve’s chief executive officer and director.

"We're pleased to partner with Viveve so more healthcare providers can offer their patients expanded options for purchasing these treatments to improve their overall well‐being," said Dennis Kelly, president of GreenSky Patient Solutions®.

This strategic sponsorship enables Viveve’s network of providers the opportunity to offer flexible financing solutions, including revolving credit and installment loan products, so their patients can receive the care they seek.

About Viveve, Inc.

Viveve, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Viveve Medical, Inc., is a women's intimate health company based in Englewood, Colorado. The company is focused on the commercialization of a revolutionary, non‐surgical, non‐ablative medical device that remodels collagen and restores vaginal tissue. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates clinically‐proven, cryogen‐cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) energy to uniformly deliver deep‐penetrating volumetric heat while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in a single in‐office session.

In the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in over 50 countries.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables nearly 17,000 active merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super‐prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, over 2.8 million consumers have financed nearly $21 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.