CORRECTING and REPLACING Blue Apron Announces New Collaboration with American Diabetes Association® to Offer Recipes For a Healthy Lifestyle

BLUE APRON ANNOUNCES NEW COLLABORATION WITH AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION® TO OFFER RECIPES FOR A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Collaboration further expands Blue Apron’s selection of recipes which include Vegetarian, Carb Conscious, Plant-Forward, Mediterranean, 500 Calories or Less, and Diabetes-Friendly offerings

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced a new collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) as part of its commitment to meeting a wide variety of household preferences and addressing the growing number of consumers interested in healthy lifestyles. Blue Apron will introduce diabetes-friendly recipes that meet ADA’s Nutrition Guidance by emphasizing fresh produce and lean protein while reducing added sugar, creating a wholesome selection of meals approved by the nutrition experts at the ADA. Beginning December 30, Blue Apron will feature at least two diabetes-friendly recipes every week on its Signature Two-Serving menu and recipes will be regularly incorporated on its Four-Serving Menu starting next year.

“For many people living with diabetes, knowing what to eat is one of the most challenging and critical parts of their diabetes management,” said Lauren Grosz, Executive Director, American Diabetes Association. “We are excited for our new collaboration with Blue Apron and this exciting opportunity to show that “diabetes-friendly” meals can be exciting.”

The new diabetes-friendly recipes include meals such as: Spicy Salmon & Orange Relish with Salsa Verde Couscous and Quinoa & Vegetable Fried Rice with Sunny Side-Up Eggs & Peanuts, available to order starting now through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the ADA to offer new diabetes-friendly recipes that appeal to so many consumers, including over 30 million people living with diabetes in the U.S. and those interested in general health and wellness,” said Linda Kozlowski, CEO, Blue Apron. “This collaboration is one part of our commitment to offering diverse and delicious meals that suit a wide variety of lifestyles and health preferences without sacrificing flavor. Our recipes, whether diabetes-friendly, carb conscious, or plant-forward, are nutritious options you truly want to eat.”

In addition to the new diabetes-friendly meals, Blue Apron expanded its Signature Two-Serving menu nationally to offer 11 recipes each week including a broader selection of recipes that cater to a healthy lifestyle and a variety of dietary preferences. The new recipes include labels such as “Vegetarian”, “Carb Conscious”, “Plant-Forward”, “Mediterranean,” and “500 Calories or Less", making it easier for customers to find and select recipes for a healthy lifestyle. At least half of the recipes Blue Apron offers each week on its Signature Two-Serving plan will feature one or more of these labels, as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering balance and discovery––through a variety of ingredients, cuisines, preparation times, and meals that range from nutritious to more indulgent.

For additional information on Blue Apron’s wellness recipes visit: www.blueapron.com/pages/wellness.

For additional information on the ADA visit: www.diabetes.org.

About Blue Apron:

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

About American Diabetes Association:

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).