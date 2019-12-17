Edison Nation Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Global Award-Winning Baby Essentials Brand Mother-K

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison Nation, Inc., a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products is excited to announce the exclusive distribution partnership to introduce Mother K to the US market.

Mother-K was founded in 2010 in South Korea with the sole purpose of providing safe, trustworthy baby essentials for new families. The global, award-winning company thoughtfully designs and produces with an effort to bring eco-friendly products that are safe for babies as well as the environment. The collection includes maternity care items, baby bottles, eco-storage bags, wipes, diapers and a line of cleaning products. The line is set to launch on Amazon at the end of December 2019.

Edison Nation will launch Mother-K in the US as an extension of their Cloud b brand, which is already a renowned brand name in the Baby Products market. The Cloud b brand (www.cloudb.com) is a pioneer in creating products to help children sleep by soothing the senses. Their “Plush with a Purpose” products comfort children and give peace of mind to parents. Developed in consultation with an Advisory Board of pediatricians and specialists, Cloud b has won multiple awards and become a trusted name with parents worldwide.

“We are excited to introduce Mother-K products to US consumers. The modern designs and mindfully sourced materials will appeal to the most discerning parents,” said Linda Suh, Cloud b Co-Founder and Edison Nation’s Chief Business Development Officer. “Like Cloud b, Mother-K is constantly focusing on research and development to create high-quality innovative products that can help make raising a child a truly enjoyable experience, which makes them a perfect partner for Edison Nation.”

MinJung Kim, CEO of Mother-K, commented, “I am really excited about the partnership and launching Mother-K in the US.”

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community.

