Southern California Sheriff’s Departments Utilize Inland Empire Health Plan eConsult Platform to Increase Access to Specialty Care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, announced that the Health Services Division of the Detentions and Corrections Bureau of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Sheriff’s Department Corrections Division of Riverside County working with the Riverside County Correctional Health Services are successfully increasing access to timely specialty care as part of the multi-county eConsult initiative funded by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

“IEHP is excited to promote eConsult as a clinical best practice, particularly in a region with one of the largest provider shortages in the U.S.,” explained Priya Batra, MD, MS, Senior Medical Director at IEHP. “We are thrilled to know the eConsult platform is streamlining the delivery of specialty care to those who need it most.”

In partnership with local healthcare systems, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Riverside University Health System, the correctional facilities have reduced medically unnecessary face-to-face specialist visits in the county jails by 57% using the eConsult platform created by SNC. Reducing unnecessary in-person visits to the local healthcare facilities has also significantly reduced associated transportation and security costs.

“We are proud of our partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in San Bernardino County and Riverside University Health System (RUHS) in Riverside County,” said Jarrod McNaughton, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer at IEHP. “We are pleased to know the eConsult platform is improving access to quality healthcare in the most efficient way.”

“Patients in jails are often in higher need of medical, behavioral and social services,” explained Vikram Kumar, MD, MBA, Chief Health Information Officer at RUHS. “We’re excited to be able to leverage innovative technology solutions like eConsult for the patients in our County’s correctional facilities – improving timely access to the highest quality care.”

How eConsult Connects Correctional Health Providers with County Specialists. SNC's Converge eConsult technology facilitates a convenient online connection between correctional healthcare staff and ARMC + RUHS specialists – allowing them to easily share notes, charts, and labs to create individualized patient plans in a timely fashion (often in just 1-2 days). Converge eConsult gives physicians in jail facilities with a method for resolving many specialty issues directly onsite, which alleviates the stress, expense, and liability associated with transporting patients offsite. For patients who need a face-to-face, eConsult provides an avenue for pre-qualified specialty referrals to the ARMC or RUHS medical facilities, reducing the burden of ER utilization for non-emergent issues.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is the top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

About Safety Net Connect

Since 2009, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been a leading creator of innovative healthcare technology that makes it easier for providers and institutions to increase access to care, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and improve quality. With a mission to improve health equity, SNC has helped public and private healthcare organizations across the nation successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com