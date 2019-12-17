Holly Brothers Pictures Completes Agreement to Enter the Metered Dose Inhaler Market; a Safe Replacement for Vape Cartridges and E-cigarettes Utilizing FDA Listed Consumables and Equipment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holly Brothers Pictures, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINR) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a sublicense agreement with Texas MDI, Inc. (“TMDI”), a Dallas-based company, granting the Company access to certain enhanced proprietary technology regarding the RxoidTM metered dose inhaler (“MDI”) that TMDI licenses from a third party. Under the terms of this agreement, the Company has issued 140,000,000 new shares of its common stock to TMDI, a private company.

With execution of the agreement, the Company has adopted a new business strategy focused on developing commercial opportunities which involve the rapid application of therapeutics using MDI technology.

The MDI is a proven safe medical technology which is an effective replacement for smoking cannabinoids (“CBD”) or using vape cartridges and e-cigarettes which has none of the typical dangers these delivery methods present to CBD users. An MDI, that is properly formulated and manufactured, delivers medication directly to a user’s blood stream through the pulmonary tract. It is sterile, stable, will not oxidize, has a long shelf life and is not affected by light or temperature. There is no heat, fire or batteries involved. MDIs are generally considered the most cost-efficient devices to deliver therapeutic compounds to humans. This feature is due to the fact absolute bioavailability of a properly formulated MDI is basically the same as an intravenous injection. In Texas, where RxoidTM is manufactured, the state has legalized consumption of CBD in human products and allows export of CBD products to other states and foreign nations where CBD is legal. The Company uses only FDA listed consumables and equipment in compliance with current good manufacturing processes (“cGMP”). The Company is certified by CMDICB, an independent aerosol industry compliance board, to be in full compliance with aerosol industry standards.

Presently, the Company’s products are sold online and to healthcare providers, pharmacies and other retail stores in the states of Texas, California, Florida and Nevada. Although the license is exclusive to these four states, RxoidTM MDI may be marketed and produced world-wide on a non-exclusive basis where CBD is legal for human consumption. The Company markets its own branded products as well as white label products for other distributors.

The sublicense agreement grants Holly Brothers Pictures, Inc., which will be renamed, Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc., exclusive territories for the entire states of California, Texas, Florida and Nevada for its MDIs. The entire exclusive population is almost 90,000,000 people.

Statements contained in this press release with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, and the timing and number of additional acquisitions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.