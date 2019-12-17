Flat World Partners Expands into Hedge Fund Market Through Partnership with Titan Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flat World Partners (“Flat World”), an institutional advisory and asset management firm 100% focused on sustainable investments, today announced a partnership with hedge fund solutions business Titan Advisors, aimed at filling an ESG gap in the hedge fund market. The duo plans to build solutions that accelerate the flow of capital toward high-quality managers who effectively and transparently integrate ESG principles into their investment research process and exhibit strong values as a firm.

“We’re thrilled to team with Titan Advisors and collaborate on solutions designed to move the hedge fund industry forward,” said Anna-Marie Wascher, Founder and CEO of Flat World Partners. “For too long hedge funds have lagged their peers in promoting positive social and environmental values within the workplace and investment processes, and we aim to set new standards for the industry and investors.”

Flat World and Titan Advisors will leverage their unique capabilities to create new benchmarks for hedge funds at both the firm and portfolio level. Specifically, they seek opportunities to increase the implementation of ESG investment research such as climate risk assessments, while at the same time improve diversity and gender pay gap figures. The firms believe this all-encompassing approach will separate the authentic managers from those simply looking to appeal to growing investor interest in sustainable funds.

“As institutional investors increasingly adhere to their stakeholders’ demands for their values to be reflected in their investments, the managers they work with are being forced to evolve,” said George Fox, President of Titan Advisors. “We’re excited to team up with a firm such as Flat World that shares our forward-looking approach, to develop a first-of-its kind strategy aimed at providing institutional-quality offerings for investors to allocate toward managers with proven track records and approaches to ESG integration.”

The partnership will complement Flat World’s existing investment solutions, which in addition to institutional advisory and asset management services, includes a proprietary technology platform, YvesBlue, focused on providing transparent, material analysis of a portfolio’s environmental and social impact. The firm’s technology allows investors to upload their investment portfolio and have a clear understanding of their holdings’ carbon footprint, including data on whether it is contributing toward UN SDGs, and most importantly how it stacks up to standard indexes, among other features. Flat World and Titan aim to leverage these capabilities when evaluating the hedge fund market and identifying leaders in the space.

Flat World Partners

Flat World Partners is an institutional advisory and asset management firm 100% focused on sustainable investments. Flat World has three separate business units: an advisory and consulting service, an asset management arm and an ESG ratings/analytics platform, YvesBlue, used to measure both financial and sustainable performance. The firm advises and oversees capital for foundations, family offices, pension plans and other institutional investors.

Titan Advisors

Established in 2001, Titan Advisors is a hedge fund solutions business, managing portfolios of hedge funds on behalf of institutions and high-net-worth investors. With approximately $4 billion in assets under management, and a research team of 20 people across the US, Canada and the UK, Titan is positioned to identify the most talented hedge fund managers across the globe. Through precise portfolio construction and management, Titan provides investor value across a variety of business lines: multi-investor funds, custom solutions, insurance dedicated funds and specialized vehicles (unique, asymmetric co-investments, hedge fund seeding and other special situation opportunities).