Modern Systems Appoints Affect to Lead North American Public Relations Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affect, a public relations and social media agency specializing in technology, healthcare and professional services, today announced that it was selected to lead the North American public relations efforts for Modern Systems – an Advanced company and leading global provider of application modernization services.

Modern Systems provides modernization solutions for legacy application source code, data, and platforms. Through its acquisition by Advanced, the UK’s third largest provider of software and services, the size and scope of its application modernization offering and practice has doubled, strengthening their global foothold as a modernization software and services powerhouse.

Through unprecedented levels of deep technical expertise, paired with best-in-class technologies that cover the industry’s wide array of legacy code bases and systems, Modern Systems has and continues to empower efficiency, agility and competitive advantage for customers. The combined Application Modernization client base of Advanced and Modern Systems includes organizations such as The New York Times, GE Capital, Department for Work and Pensions, Hargreaves Landsdown, Deutsche Bank, the US Department of Energy, the State of Utah, and CIBC, among many others.

“For companies today, the need to transform legacy mainframes to more agile and modernized has become paramount to survival, though not all companies are currently getting it right,” said Brandon Edenfield, President and CEO of Modern Systems. “Customers today are challenged to find the right experts who truly understand, transform and strengthen their businesses quickly and efficiently. In order to help elevate and further establish our position as a leader in the legacy mainframe space able to address these challenges, we selected Affect to guide us in elevating our brand even further. They demonstrated innovation, experience and a nimble approach to working with us in a highly collaborative manner.”

Affect’s North American PR program for Modern Systems will focus on media relations, highlighting client successes and partner relationships, executive thought leadership, and social media. The campaign will support the rebrand of Modern Systems to Advanced, designed to increase and establish Advanced’s brand awareness among the company’s target audiences and narrative around application and legacy system modernization.

“While many brands, mass media, and thought leaders might consider technology like AI or blockchain as the pinnacle of digital transformation, what some don’t realize is that the most important and foundational piece of the transformational puzzle actually begins with modernization of legacy systems,” said Melissa Baratta, Senior Vice President at Affect. “As more of the industry realizes this reality, Modern Systems is already one step ahead, with proven processes and technologies to manage these complex transformations. Our team is thrilled to take on the opportunity to share its success story more broadly in what has become a crowded and increasingly competitive market, supporting them on this new and exciting phase of their brand journey.”

About Affect

Affect is a public relations firm based in New York. Established in 2002, the company specializes in technology, healthcare and professional services. Affect employs a results-driven approach to communications, crafting one-of-a-kind programs to help clients achieve their business goals. As year-round strategic counsel, or a single project resource, Affect leverages its creative talent, unique experience and forward-thinking insights to achieve the precise results that clients seek. For more information, web: www.affect.com; blog: www.techaffect.com; Twitter: @teamaffect.

About Modern Systems

Modern Systems is a leading provider of application modernization services, with more than 500 modernization projects completed worldwide, and 2.5 billion lines of code processed through our solutions. Now part of the Advanced family, Modern Systems has been driving IT efficiency, agility and competitive advantage for customers through core application and database transformations for the past 35 years.