Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances Solution Implemented at 10 OhioHealth Hospitals

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced that OhioHealth, a nationally recognized health system based in Columbus, Ohio, has implemented Bluesight for Controlled Substances (BCS) across its health network to gain better visibility into medication tracking and drug diversion. Kit Check implemented its artificial intelligence (AI) technology throughout 10 hospitals in the OhioHealth system in a record 33 days, providing valuable data insights that have already resulted in diversion investigations.

Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances uses medication intelligence such as proprietary machine learning and AI to identify anomalous behavior and curb the theft of controlled substances including opioids within the hospital. By providing visibility and insight into data that originates from automated dispensing cabinets, electronic health records, and other data sources, BCS provides 100% audit of the OR and nursing floors, allowing OhioHealth to get ahead of diversion events before they happen.

“At OhioHealth, every action we take must advance our mission: to improve the health of those we serve,” said Drew Luder, System Director for Compliance, OhioHealth. “The nationwide opioid crisis has prompted us to take a renewed multi-disciplinary approach to combat opioid misuse and abuse. Implementing Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances gives us even more clarity into where and how inventory, including controlled substances, is moving throughout our facilities.”

BCS runs on a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform, assuring patient data is secure without complex data integrations and approvals. The solution leverages existing reports and multiple data delivery options so health systems are quickly onboarded and running with minimal IT involvement. To date, BCS has audited or reviewed more than 5 million cases in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations. A case represents the process of dispensing and administering a controlled substance to a patient and then accounting for any unused portion of the drug.

“Without an intelligent, automated solution, 100% audit of controlled substances is simply not practical for most hospitals, as that requires significant time, money and resources,” said Kevin MacDonald, Kit Check co-founder and CEO. “By leveraging Kit Check’s medication intelligence technology, OhioHealth now has the ability to easily identify anomalous behavior related to the management and distribution of controlled substances, signaling their proactive steps in the fight against drug diversion in the hospital and the opioid crisis at large.”

Kit Check’s BCS was recently recognized by leading analyst firm KLAS Research in its next-generation solution report “Drug Diversion Monitoring 2019, An Early Look at Emerging vs. Established Technology.” BCS received an overall performance rating of 93.2 out of 100, signaling its distinct ability to impact and stem opioid theft in provider organizations, with 100% of customers stating that would purchase the solution again and plan to utilize it for their long-term drug diversion strategy.

To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit www.kitcheck.com.

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth has been recognized as one of the top five large health systems in America by Truven Health Analytics, an honor it has received six times. It is also recognized by Fortune as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” and has been for 13 years in a row, 2007–2019. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 30,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a system of 12 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit OhioHealth.com.

About Kit Check

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 85 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. BluesightTM for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.