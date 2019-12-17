OutSystems and Software Improvement Group (SIG) Partner to Advance and Accelerate Application Security and Quality

BOSTON & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code application development platform, today announced a partnership with Software Improvement Group (SIG), the global leader in software assurance. Now OutSystems customers will be able to use leading software assurance solutions from SIG to manage the quality and security of newly developed software and its architecture while dramatically shortening the time to market.

Agile development, DevOps, and CI/CD enable organizations to quickly publish and deliver modern applications. But ever-accelerating timelines for new apps or new layers of functionality make it difficult to balance the quality of delivery with speed. The Consortium for IT Software Quality reported that the cost of poor quality software in the US in 2018 was approximately $2.84 trillion.1

The OutSystems and SIG partnership will enable customers to deliver high-quality, secure applications and features to meet today’s accelerated timelines. Using the SIG software assurance platform, Sigrid®, OutSystems customers gain access to fact-based measurements of the maintainability and security of their applications, augmented with recommended actions from the SIG experts. This deep source code visibility, in turn, allows them to substantially reduce maintenance costs and resolve bugs much faster.

“As the OutSystems platform is increasingly being used to develop core applications and replace legacy systems, the joint solution with SIG is a logical next step for many of our customers. The international footprint of SIG with offices in Europe and US, as well as their additional strengths in monitoring security vulnerabilities and architectural hotspots, will allow OutSystems customers to easily choose the level of quality assurance they need for their portfolio of applications,” says Antonio Barros, Lead Product Manager at OutSystems.

SIG has the largest software analysis database in the industry with more than 25 billion lines of code across more than 260 different types of technology. The expert consultants at SIG use the data to evaluate an organization’s IT assets on maintainability, scalability, reliability, complexity, security, privacy and other mission-critical factors. The SIG laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 25010 by the German TÜViT quality institute for software quality analysis.

“Our benchmark database report, published in Q3 2019, showed a strong uptake in low-code adoption.2 We are very pleased with the OutSystems partnership, which will facilitate the exchange of application source code in a highly secure fashion, allowing a smoother delivery process. Through this partnership we expect to support more clients with fact-based insights and advice to manage their legacy modernization with confidence,” says Luc Brandts, CEO of Software Improvement Group.

About Software Improvement Group (SIG) - Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps business and technology leaders drive their organizational objectives by fundamentally improving the health and security of their software applications. SIG combines its proprietary tools and benchmark data with its consultants’ expertise to help organizations measure, evaluate and improve code quality - whether they’re building, buying or operating software.

Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam and New York with regional offices in Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt. Learn more at www.softwareimprovementgroup.com.

1Herb Krasner, The Cost of Poor Quality Software in the US: A 2018 Report. Consortium for IT Software Quality (CISQ), 26 Sept. 2018

2Luc Brandts and Dr. Magiel Bruntink, “Through the SIG looking glass.” Q3 2019.

About OutSystems - Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.