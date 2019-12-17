Windstream Enterprise Selects enVista as Strategic Retail Consulting Partner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, has announced a strategic retail consulting partnership with enVista to combine its leading retail strategy and implementation services with Windstream’s Enterprise cloud and network solutions. This combined offering gives retailers a one-stop shop for business consulting, implementations and ongoing technology operations.

“ We selected enVista as our first strategic retail consulting partner based on its broad and deep retail knowledge and experience working for leading retail organizations,” said Justin Piotroski, vice president of strategic solutions at Windstream Enterprise. “ We look forward to offering our retail clients strategic consulting from some of the best consultants in the industry.”

enVista brings to the partnership nearly 20 years of retail and supply chain consulting experience with leading global retailers. Windstream Enterprise is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions and Windstream Enterprise cloud is a service offering that includes turn-key services for implementation, support and maintenance of cloud-based applications.

“ Partnering with Windstream Enterprise and utilizing their robust retail SaaS platform rounds out our strategy and implementation services with ongoing cloud and network operations and support,” said Gene Bornac, senior vice president, retail, at enVista. “ Based on a CIO Approach, our combined solution offers retail clients the full range of consulting, implementation and operations (CIO) services.”

At National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020: Retail’s Big Show, executives from Windstream Enterprise and enVista will be available for discussions and meetings in the Windstream Enterprise Booth #5719 and enVista Booth #5849.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About enVista:

enVista is a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm enabling enterprise commerce TM for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and omni-channel retailers. enVista uniquely delivers both physical and digital commerce solutions – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omni-channel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.TM www.envistacorp.com