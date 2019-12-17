International Bank of Commerce Enhances Retail Banking Experience with ARGO Technology

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARGO, a leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced Laredo, Texas-based International Bank of Commerce (“IBC Bank”), for itself and its four sister-charter banks, International Bank of Commerce, Oklahoma, International Bank of Commerce, Brownsville, International Bank of Commerce, Zapata and Commerce Bank (collectively, the “IBC Banks”) (with collectively approximately $12.0 billion in assets) has selected its products to enhance the financial institution’s retail banking experience by streamlining operations, protecting customers against fraud and further cultivating customer relationships.

In order to meet its strategic goals, IBC Bank selected ARGO’s integrated Teller Payments Fraud solution with real-time fraud detection and AML.

With the assistance of ARGO’s automation solutions, the banks will eliminate existing manual handling and rekeying of customer items with electronic workflow, to create more secure and efficient processes, and enhance their fraud detection capabilities with real-time predictive analytics and decisioning for over-the-counter items.

“After a review of the market, we selected ARGO based on their reputable customer base and reputation for being mission critical minded and innovative,” said Imelda Navarro, IBC Bank President of Retail Banking.

“We are excited to partner with IBC Bank and assist in transforming their retail experience,“ said Todd Robertson, Senior Vice President, ARGO. “By leveraging ARGO’s suite of technology, IBC Bank is continuing the tradition of excellence and taking their bank processes to the next level.”

For more information about ARGO’s solutions, please visit the company’s webpage.

About IBC Bank

IBC Bank was founded in 1966 with less than $1 million in assets to meet the needs of small businesses in Laredo, Texas. Today, it serves as the flagship bank of International Bancshares Corporation. Now, International Bancshares Corporation has grown to approximately $12.0 billion in assets, making it one of Texas' largest bank holding companies. International Bancshares Corporation now serves 89 communities throughout Texas and Oklahoma with 189 facilities and 285 ATMs providing full-service banking seven days a week. IBC Banks make banking convenient for their customers by offering late and weekend hours at many of their locations.

About ARGO

Founded in 1980, ARGO develops, installs and supports high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries. ARGO currently works with nearly 300 banking customers in all financial services sectors including six of the top 10 banks, and non-bank financial services lenders as well as provides solutions for a leading-edge health care information exchange and major health care providers.