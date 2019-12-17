128 Technology and Impulse Advanced Communications Partner for Advanced SD-WAN Offering

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Networking, today announced that Impulse Advanced Communications, LLC, has selected its 128T Networking Platform to offer its enterprise customers a tunnel-free SD-WAN solution for improved reliability and connectivity. Santa Barbara, CA-based Impulse provides enterprise-level cloud-based business phone systems, including voice, video, teleconferencing and call center.

Impulse partnered with 128 Technology so that it could provide its customers with a tunnel-free SD-WAN solution for improved reliability and connectivity. Tunneling technologies add complexity, consume additional bandwidth and could impact the performance of Impulse’s network services and applications. Impulse’s SD-WAN offering, powered by 128 Technology, allows its customers to eliminate VPNs, MPLS circuits, and seamlessly connect branch offices to the cloud-based applications they run their business on. Impulse’s SD-WAN offering also provides the highest Voice-over-IP call quality and reliability and uses multiple internet circuits to increase bandwidth.

128 Technology’s session smart routing approach is based on the concept that to better connect users with experiences in a virtualized and cloud-defined world, network sessions are the most effective connective fabric. 128 Technology’s approach to SD-WAN is session-aware and tunnel-free, increasing bandwidth and allowing security to be included in every session, which reduces the risk of cyberattacks and simplifies the security architecture. Additionally, 128 Technology’s SD-WAN solution includes a unified management platform that simplifies administration, provisioning, monitoring and analytics.

“ Our customers are increasingly looking for software-defined networking options to enhance their connectivity with branch office locations and better support their cloud applications,” said Chris Rose, VP of Client Solutions for Impulse. “ Partnering with 128 Technology gives us a great opportunity to offer our customers a session smart SD-WAN solution that’s application-aware to deliver the best possible customer experiences. Our fully managed SD-WAN solution through our partnership with 128 Technology is highly differentiated from competitive SD-WAN offerings.”

“ Businesses today recognize that connecting users with great experiences requires a high-performing network that’s fully equipped to deliver applications and resources,” said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. “ Partnering with 128 Technology allows Impulse to offer a solution that helps its customers free their networks from hardware-laden tunneling technologies and implement a radically improved virtual networking approach that’s designed for the cloud-defined future.”

To learn more about Impulse’s SD-WAN offering powered by 128 Technology, visit here.

About Impulse Advanced Communications LLC

Impulse is a provider of cloud-based business communications services enabling a higher level of workforce flexibility and mobility. For 20 years, the company’s innovative technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience have helped companies gain a technological advantage. Services include enhanced quality Internet access, ClearStar SaaS telephone services, co-location, SD_WAN and MPLS networks

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies’ digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, ‘America’s technology highway’, the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.