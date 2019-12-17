Thomas Health Optimizes EHR and Goes LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhancing patient care and maximizing efficiency, Thomas Health (Charleston, WV) recently went LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse, the company’s state-of-the-art Enterprise Health Record (EHR). The move to Expanse is part of the organization’s ongoing initiative to have one EHR that provides a complete view of the patient across care settings.

As part of its strategic EHR plan, Thomas Health went LIVE recently with Expanse in its Emergency Department and acute care settings. The next step in its transformation journey is currently underway as the organization implements Expanse Ambulatory, scheduled to go LIVE in October 2020.

“This is an exciting time at Thomas Health,” said Matthew Upton, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical Information Officer, Thomas Health. “The move to Expanse enables our healthcare providers to work smarter, not harder. The cutting-edge technology streamlines workflows, advanced analytics, and provides an improved patient experience.”

The implementation was managed by a team dedicated to the project which consisted of members from CereCore, Thomas Health, and MEDITECH. The implementation team is now assisting with the move to Expanse Ambulatory.

Thomas Health formed in 2007 with the partnership of Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis with the mission of providing innovative and cost-effective health care to the Kanawha Valley. Thomas Health is a 403-bed hospital system with nearly 2000 employees and an estimated 450 physicians, making it the 10th largest private employer in West Virginia.

“We are pleased to help Thomas Health achieve this key milestone in its EHR transformation project,” said Helen Waters, MEDITECH executive vice president. “Both providers and patients will reap the benefits of the organization’s strategic move toward providing one record per patient.”

