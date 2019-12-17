Datastrong and ThoughtSpot Establish Strategic Partnership

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datastrong, one of the foremost providers of consulting services, today announced a new partnership with ThoughtSpot, the leader in search & AI-driven analytics, to empower every employee with the ability to answer data questions, find insights, and make decisions using their enterprise data.

ThoughtSpot gives businesspeople, regardless of their technical sophistication, the ability to analyze even the most complex enterprise data. With search-driven analytics, users can ask data questions in simple language and receive answers back instantly. With SpotIQ, ThoughtSpot’s AI engine, the system automatically asks thousands of questions and uses AI to extract anomalies, trends, or other insights users would not have known to ask for. Through the new partnership with Datastrong, businesses will be able to leverage ThoughtSpot’s platform and Datastrong’s industry leading consulting services to quickly identify use cases and begin driving business value.

“We are constantly hearing our customers ask for more innovative solutions to their data and analytics challenges,” said Datastrong VP of Sales Chris Wright. “We have seen growing frustration with traditional analytics solutions that can take months or years to deploy, and even then, fail to drive meaningful adoption. Our clients have been asking us for solutions that allow them to get to insights and decisions more quickly. We believe the partnership with ThoughtSpot will enable organizations to become more data centric than ever before.”

“Datastrong has a deep understanding not only of the broader market, but the specific needs of enterprises in various vertical markets, which are so critical to driving real change with analytics,” said ThoughtSpot VP of Channels & Alliances Toni Adams. “By combining ThoughtSpot’s one of a kind technology with Datastrong’s data integration and analytics consulting practices, we’ll help organizations realize value more quickly from their investments in their data assets. We’re excited to leverage Datastrong’s expertise to help our joint customers in government, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, and pharma transform how they utilize data.” “As a business executive, timely access to information is critical to making decisions,” said Datastrong COO Tim Igo. “At Datastrong, when evaluating technology and solutions we look to bring solutions to market that solve the needs of our customers. Over the course of our team's work we have seen and heard of countless requests for a solution like ThoughtSpot that fills the gap in many traditional Business Intelligence and Reporting tools. The decision for Datastrong to establish a strategic partnership with ThoughtSpot was an easy one after we saw the ThoughtSpot solution in action.”

About Datastrong LLC

Founded in 2010, Datastrong is the foremost provider of data consulting services. Datastrong’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of data technology solutions and effectively turn data into meaningful and actionable insights to advance our customers organizational objectives. To learn more about Datastrong visit www.datastrong.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search & AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, is helping the largest companies in the world succeed in the digital era by putting the power of a thousand analysts in every businessperson's hands. With ThoughtSpot’s next-generation analytics platform, businesses can use Google-like search to easily analyze complex, large-scale enterprise data and get trusted insights to questions they didn’t know to ask, automatically - all with a single click. ThoughtSpot connects with any on-premise, cloud, big data, or desktop data source, deploying 85 percent faster than legacy technologies. With ThoughtSpot, business leaders and frontline workers alike have made more than 3 million data informed decisions per year.

For more information please visit www.thoughtspot.com