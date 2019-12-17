Tyler Technologies to Provide Integrated Enterprise Resource Planning System to City of North Richland Hills, Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced it has signed an agreement with the city of North Richland Hills, Texas, for a variety of Tyler solutions including EnerGov™ and Munis® as core ERP solutions, as well as Socrata Citizen Connect™, Socrata Open Finance™, Digital Health Department™ (DHD), MobileEyes®, and Tyler EAM™.

The city’s 20-year legacy solutions are disparate and haven’t allowed for a seamless flow of data or processes from one function to the next, creating inefficiencies and reducing the value of the information stored by making it less accessible. The city selected Tyler for its fully integrated ERP solution, which will better meet the needs of the city for many years to come.

“There are many things about Tyler’s solutions that are appealing to us, such as advanced reporting and the ability to find everything you might need with just a few clicks,” said Karen Manila, assistant city manager for North Richland Hills. “This modern system will align us better with our business practices and allow us to provide better customer service for the public as well as for internal customers.”

Tyler’s Munis and EnerGov solutions combine fully integrated finance, payroll and HR, utility billing, asset maintenance and community development systems. Tyler’s solutions will allow the city to

Operate within a modern digital government architecture where information can be easily shared across applications and functions

Access improved data analysis and reporting through intuitive, customizable reporting tools and modern analytical toolsets

Move to a system with tight integration between field electronic data collection and the backend database, so users can get instant alerts and complete workflow tasks on their smartphones in the field

Provide self-service capabilities to their employees, residents, and vendors

“We’re pleased to deliver a fully integrated ERP solution to the city of North Richland Hills,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s Enterprise Group. “Our solutions are designed to empower city personnel, ease the transition to improved business processes, and promote the city’s self-sufficiency for long-term support of the system.”

The city of North Richland Hills is in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and has a population of more than 70,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.