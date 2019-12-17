Agency Within to Staff Shake Shack Marketing Team in In-Housing Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agency Within (www.agencywithin.com), a leading full-service performance marketing firm, has today announced that they are entering an agreement with Shake Shack to deploy strategic resources into the restaurant chain’s marketing team. This represents an expansion of the existing partnership between the two companies, as Agency Within is currently the Agency of Record for the Shake Shack app across Search, Social and other marketing channels. The expansion is a further milestone in Agency Within’s history of placing employees within brands' internal marketing teams.

The in-housing project will focus on strategic marketing partnerships within Shake Shack such as their recent launch with Grubhub. Agency Within staff will drive digital experience and marketing strategy, in addition to attending marketing meetings and managing campaigns to achieve key marketing KPIs. Agency Within will be reporting directly to Shake Shack Chief Marketing Officer, Jay Livingston.

“We look forward to working with Agency Within as they help bolster our digital marketing efforts,” said Livingston. “Agency Within has been a trusted business partner to Shake Shack and their highly-trained and strategic resources will serve as a valuable asset to our in-house team.”

Agency Within, which counts among its other clients enterprise brands such as Nike, Spanx, Acorns, Purple & Hugo Boss, prides itself on its ability to act as an extension of its partners’ in-house teams. Since many members of AW’s leadership have in-house backgrounds, they are able to embed themselves within their clients’ organizations and offer strategic, business-first thinking that maximizes profitable growth.

“There is an increasing trend in our industry of rejecting the traditional agency model. Sometimes this leads to brands bringing their marketing in-house while other times they opt for a niche agency partner. But we are able to provide a unique solution that has the best of both; highly trained and specialized talent embedded within a brand's organization with the flexibility needed for today's digital landscape," said Agency Within CEO Joe Yakuel. “This solution is meant to fill internal roles where expertise across brands and platforms is paramount. Our team hits the ground running immediately, while also removing any employee churn risk. We’re very excited to strengthen our partnership with Shake Shack.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.agencywithin.com/.

About Agency Within:

Agency Within is a full service performance marketing solution for enterprise brands. Its clients range from retail to travel to financial services. The company prides itself on operating like an in-house team which ensures full alignment with clients’ internal profit goals. Agency Within’s direct response focus means that its marketing strategies are geared toward affecting the KPI’s clients value most. It is not another third party, but rather a digital marketing firm embedded within clients’ organizations. Agency Within’s specialties include digital marketing strategy and execution, customer acquisition, creative and landing page development.

About Shake Shack:

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 270 locations in 27 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 80 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.