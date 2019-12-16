Premier Awards PartsSource Contract for PartsSource Pro – A Purchased Services Procurement Platform for Clinical Engineering

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsSource has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier for PartsSource Pro, a managed service that provides evidence-based support for clinical engineering. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of terms pre-negotiated by Premier and join more than 1,000 top-performing hospitals that are already part of the growing PartsSource Pro community.

“In the past, we had to go to different vendors to source and order parts. Now, as a PartsSource Pro member, I'm going to one single source, which has created a very streamlined process,” said George Reed, Director of Clinical Engineering, WakeMed Health & Hospitals. “And the technology has helped us minimize our expenses,” said Reed.

In line with Premier’s goal of improving quality outcomes while safely reducing costs, PartsSource Pro delivers top-quartile performance for clinical engineering organizations. The program simplifies the time-consuming procurement process into a single evidence-based platform that provides visual analytics to identify opportunities for cost and quality improvements, and advanced formulary controls to simplify compliance with enterprise purchasing policies.

“PartsSource Pro offers visibility into spend and quality and supports standardization and predictability in the challenging area of purchased services,” said Phil Settimi, M.D., President and CEO of PartsSource. “Digitizing procurement workflow, adding real-time communication to front-line teams and providing 24/7 concierge support have improved quality, cost and productivity at the more than 1,000 hospitals that have joined the PartsSource Pro community.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About PartsSource®

PartsSource’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence-based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long-tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.