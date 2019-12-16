D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Keller Electrical Industries in Its Sale to Ohio Transmission Corporation, a Portfolio Company of Genstar Capital

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Keller Electrical Industries in its sale to Ohio Transmission Corporation, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, which closed on December 9.

Keller Electrical is a leading infrastructure services provider of motor repairs and services, controls manufacturing, electrical design / build, electrical and mechanical field services, and product sales. They provide differentiated, high value services primarily to industrial and municipal sectors.

The acquisition allows Ohio Transmission Corporation to gain entry into the Southwest industrial services market and expand its value-added services offering.

“Keller Electrical is the premier motor repair and associated electrical services provider in the Southwest,” said James Keckler, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We are pleased to have helped the company find a great strategic and cultural fit in OTC.”

“When the decision was made to sell our business, it became important that we engage a professional investment banking firm that we believed would best represent and protect the interests of our shareholders,” said Donald J. Anderson, former owner, president and CEO of Keller Electrical Industries. “D.A. Davidson’s attention to detail, timely responsiveness, and keen insight and strategy concerning the marketplace was head and shoulders above their peers. We could not have been more pleased with their performance during this entire process as well as the ultimate result we achieved.”

The transaction highlights the success of D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials practice, and demonstrates the firm's position as the leading advisor in the sector.

D.A. Davidson’s & Co.’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit www.dadavidson.com.