 Voluntis Collaborates With Salesforce to Introduce Full-service Platform for Digital Therapeutics Prescription and Reimbursement

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX), a leader in digital therapeutics (DTx), today announced its collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to implement Voluntis Practice Solutions (VPS), its full-service platform supporting DTx prescription and reimbursement. Salesforce’s Health Cloud, Community Cloud, Sales Cloud and Einstein Analytics solutions will be deployed together to power VPS.

Healthcare professionals often need support when integrating digital therapeutics into their daily clinical workflows, as well as securing reimbursement for the new activities they perform to remotely manage patients along their treatment journey. Voluntis has introduced one of the industry’s most comprehensive suite of services to address these needs, starting in the field of diabetes. Through this partnership with Salesforce, Voluntis will aim to automate these administrative tasks, making it seamless for providers to adopt digital therapeutics in their daily practice. Additionally, the use of AI will help identify and predict users’ behaviors, supporting timely and highly personalized interactions that will contribute to extended patient engagement, improved treatment outcomes and more efficient clinic management.

The initial focus of the platform, planned to go live in Q2 2020, is to support practices using Voluntis’ proprietary solutions in the United States, and to automate the support of provider billing and revenue cycle management activities. The platform will integrate the most recent CPT codes established by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to encourage the adoption of digital technologies for chronic disease management.

The partnership is designed to enable future extensions of the platform to third-party digital health solutions, additional geographies, and other provider payment models, including value-based contracting.

“We are delighted to meet the growing demands of practices with a full-service platform built on a market-leading CRM solution,” said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, Voluntis. “Salesforce products, analytics and AI represent a perfect fit as we aim to deliver an unrivaled user experience for our solutions. We look forward to this collaboration as we continue to scale our digital therapeutics business.”

“Digital therapeutics is one of the fastest-growing sectors in digital health, and this collaboration is a great illustration of how Health Cloud can enable innovative use cases leveraging best-in-class patient engagement technologies to improve chronic disease management,” said Ashwini Zenooz, MD, SVP and GM for Healthcare and Life Sciences, Salesforce. “We are excited to partner with Voluntis and help advance its leadership in the digital therapeutics space.”

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’ solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based out of Boston, Mass., and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.