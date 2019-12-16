Jared® Opens Its First Concept Store in Collaboration With James Allen

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 7, 2019 Jared® announced the grand opening of its new concept store in collaboration with James Allen. The Frederick, Maryland store combines the best of both retailers: Jared’s professional diamond consultants and trusted customer service and James Allen, one of the largest online diamond and bridal jewelry retailers. Together, they will deliver an unparalleled consumer experience.

“At Jared®, we are very proud to be more than a store that sells beautiful jewelry. We are passionate and dedicated jewelers who delight in helping guests express their affection,” said Bill Brace, CMO of Signet and Executive General Manager of Jared®. “Our collaboration with James Allen allows Jared® the opportunity to create a new and richer experience for our customers and create a modern environment for jewelry shopping.”

Jared® is a full-service jewelry destination where trusted specialists provide an expert, personalized experience to every guest. We work closely with customers who dare to show the depths of their unwavering love and devotion through a beautifully designed and selected piece of jewelry. James Allen is known for its exceptional collection of more than 250,000 independently certified high-quality loose diamonds in every popular shape and carat weight.

The Jared® x James Allen concept store provides an updated environment that is a significant, yet welcome, departure from a traditional jewelry store. Jared® set to create an elevated omnichannel shopping experience that was modern, warm and relaxed for customers to feel comfortable to shop at their own pace.

For those shopping for Bridal and who want a more tactile experience, there is a hands-on product experience that encourages customers to “touch and try on” at the James Allen Gathering Table. A wide range of engagement ring samples, stone replicas and settings invite and enable guests to find their ideal style.

The space includes traditional case displays for browsing, but with a unique approach. Each case opens in the front and guests have the ability to walk around the display for a full view from all angles. Jewelry consultants work side by side with guests rather than the traditional “behind the case” position.

Customers can enjoy a coffee or treat at the Jared® Coffee bar.

Jared’s dedication to the highest quality and unparalleled craftsmanship is evident in its latest exclusive curated collections.

The exclusive Chosen by Jared ® represents the best Jared has to offer through uncompromising quality and extraordinary expertise. With a vast array of center stones and settings, Jared can create a remarkable ring that is the perfect symbol of love and reflects her distinct style.

Brilliant Moments ® offers customers the perfect way to mark a brilliant moment in their lives through this beautifully curated collection of timeless diamond jewelry that features hand-selected diamonds set in 14k gold.

The Hearts Desire ® collection is the perfect expression of a deep, devoted love. These exquisite pieces with ideal cut diamonds set in 18k gold create a stunning statement. Earrings and pendant necklaces complete the statement made by her wedding and engagement rings.

The Love's Radiance® collection features a beautiful circular arrangement of diamonds that create a great deal of sparkle. This carefully curated selection of pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings is equally ideal for gifting as it is for self-purchase.

Jared® also works with world-renowned designers to bring guests exclusive pieces of jewelry that cannot be found anywhere else. These exciting collections include:

The Vera Wang WISH ® collection offers exquisite colorless diamonds in deeply romantic settings from the preeminent bridal designer, available exclusively at Jared.

Jared works directly with Le Vian ® , the master of jewelry design for centuries to bring guests more exclusive pieces of Le Vian ® jewelry than any other jewelry store in the world.

, the master of jewelry design for centuries to bring guests more exclusive pieces of Le Vian jewelry than any other jewelry store in the world. The Shy Creation collection is curated for the modern woman who wants to proclaim her own style and independence, offering fashion-forward gold and diamond jewelry. Diamonds of exceptional quality are pavé set in award-winning designs that express her individuality.

Jared’s newest store is located near Francis Scott Key Mall, 5617 Spectrum Dr., Frederick, Md.

About Signet

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 3,300 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared® The Galleria of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com. For additional information on Jared® visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook® at www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry or follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/ThatsJared, YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).