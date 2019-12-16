VideoAmp Extends TV Viewership Panel to Fuel its Smart TV & Set-Top Box Data Commingling Strategy via Partnership with TiVo

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To further advance its practice of commingling TV viewership data from Smart TVs (ACR) with the same from cable and satellite set-top boxes, VideoAmp is partnering with TiVo. The expanded data set extends VideoAmp’s TV Viewership data pool to cover 25 million devices in 19 million U.S. households and gives marketers and media owners sophisticated cross-screen media planning, measurement, and optimization capabilities, bolstered by device-level viewership data and audience insights from participating multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), TV and DVR manufacturers.

VideoAmp uses commingled TV Viewership data to map households to privacy-protected digital identity and advertising exposure data to model a nationwide, cross-screen audience that brings new transparency, liquidity, and accountability to the media and marketing ecosystem. For marketers, this makes it easy to effectively target, engage, and measure in-market audiences across all TV, OTT and video screens. For media owners, this makes it easy to analyze, package, and price audiences more effectively, with the promise to ultimately optimize yield across screens holistically.

“This new relationship with TiVo will allow our data to cover a huge number of households and devices, giving marketers and media owners the opportunity to leverage this crucial insight as they come under increased pressure to show value for marketing dollars,” says Randy Laughlin, SVP Business Development at VideoAmp.

“We are excited to be working with VideoAmp to help pioneer the future of television and cross-screen video advertising,” said Walt Horstman, SVP/GM Data and Advertising, TiVo. “We believe our nationally-representative and highly-accurate viewership data enables unified planning, activation and measurement for marketers and media owners alike. Together, we hope to dramatically improve the advertising experience for consumers across all screens.”

“Historic data sets assume that there is only one TV in each household, which is no longer the case, and gives marketers an inaccurate picture of consumer behavior,” continues Laughlin. “With consumers accessing content on a variety of devices in different rooms, commingling the data from a variety of sources – including TiVo – allows us to see where the data overlaps and identify individual devices to understand what viewership really looks like.”

“CIMM has long supported integration of Set-top Box data with Smart TV data to enable a more holistic view of the television audience universe and mitigate the limitations inherent in both data sets by combining the two,” says Jane Clarke, CEO and MD of The Coalition For Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM). “We welcome the efforts by VideoAmp to advance such integration and help bring media buyers and sellers a step closer to the larger and more complete data samples needed for true cross-platform measurement.”

VideoAmp’s sophisticated data modeling empowers ecosystem parties to bridge the silos between TV, OTT, and digital video. The resulting unified VideoAmp household currency makes it easier to value, buy, and sell cross-screen audiences.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp sets a new standard in how advertising is valued, transacted and sold across linear TV, OTT and digital video. Our platform is purpose-built to challenge industry paradigms and transform wasteful mass marketing initiatives into smarter, data-driven outcomes to connect impressions to audiences. Powered by the largest, highest quality commingled TV datasets and data science methodologies built from the ground up, we have created a privacy-compliant suite of solutions for advertisers, agencies and publishers to discover, amplify and analyze the entire path to conversion. VideoAmp was founded in 2014 and is backed by The Raine Group, Ankona Capital, Mediaocean, RTL Group and six other leading venture capital groups. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and currently operates throughout North America. For the second year in a row, VideoAmp was voted one of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for 2019 and is committed to a people-first culture. VideoAmp was awarded four patents for the planning, execution and measurement of Advanced TV advertising. For more information, visit VideoAmp.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.