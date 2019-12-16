Capital Security Advisors and Tokyu Land US Corporation Joint Venture Acquires Madison House, a Newly Constructed Luxury Residential Development in Washington D.C.’s Dupont Circle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Security Advisors, LLC, an investment management and advisory firm specializing in infrastructure and real estate, announced today that its joint venture with Tokyu Land US Corporation acquired Madison House, a newly constructed luxury residential development in Washington D.C.’s exclusive Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The Capital Security Advisors and Tokyu Land US Corporation joint venture was formed to invest in high- quality multifamily properties and to provide co-investment opportunities for institutional and private investors. Tokyu Land US Corporation is the United States subsidiary of Tokyu Land Corporation, a core company of Tokyo, Japan-based Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp., a multibillion-dollar real estate corporation listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (3289.T). " Madison House is perfectly aligned with our focus on high-quality multifamily properties in urban infill markets with strong demographics, population growth and high barriers to new development. We are honored to be 50/50 partners with Tokyu Land US Corporation in acquiring this premier asset,” said Dennis Irvin, a Principal of Capital Security Advisors and the founder of its Real Estate Group. “ We expect several additional joint venture investments together in the near future."

Madison House is a seven-story, 38,141 square foot, 51-unit development located at 1772 Church St. NW in Washington D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, where opportunities for new development are extremely limited. It is only the second new multifamily asset delivered in the neighborhood since 2015, and only the fifth delivered in the past 50 years. “ This unique, high-quality property is in one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods of Washington, D.C.,” said Dennis Irvin. “ Madison House represents our commitment to identifying and acquiring premium investment opportunities for our investors."

The Capital Security Advisors Real Estate business is focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns from demographically driven, multifamily, healthcare, and office properties in the fastest-growing regions of the United States. Its Principals each have over 30 years of experience in all property asset classes across numerous economic cycles and serve clients through a fully integrated platform spanning advisory, investment management, and asset management. Capital Security Advisors assists family offices, high-net-worth individuals and institutions throughout the entire investment lifecycle, from initial strategy to actually providing hands-on services to strengthen the competitive position of portfolio properties.

About Capital Security Advisors

Capital Security Advisors is an investment management and advisory firm specializing in infrastructure and real estate that seeks to provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns in high-quality assets. Returns are generated through the management of the Infrastructure Opportunity Fund ™, a long-short hedge fund investing in debt and equity projects and enterprises, and through real estate investment services. Services include advisory, investment management, and asset management with a focus on demographically driven, multifamily, healthcare, and office properties in the fastest-growing regions of the United States. For more information please visit capitalsecurityadvisors.com