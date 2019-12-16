FHLBank Pittsburgh Announces $7 Million in Grants to Help Fight Homelessness

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FHLBank Pittsburgh (Bank), in conjunction with its housing finance agency partners, announced today that more than $7 million in Home4Good grants has been awarded this year to support 94 programs in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in their fight against homelessness. The Bank contributed $4.8 million to the initiative in 2019, and its partners – the Delaware State Housing Authority, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund – contributed an additional $2.26 million.

“The $7 million in Home4Good grants announced today will provide much-needed funding to local service organizations that are best positioned to help those in need,” said Winthrop Watson, the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing partnerships with the state housing finance agencies continue to make a meaningful difference in communities, and FHLBank Pittsburgh is proud to help our member institutions and community organizations across Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in the fight against homelessness.”

Home4Good helps those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by financially helping local homeless service organizations meet critical needs in their communities. Organizations partner with Bank member institutions and apply for Home4Good funding through established Continuum of Care agencies across the three states.

To learn more about Home4Good, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com. Additional state-specific details are available at www.destatehousing.com, www.phfa.org and www.wvhdf.com.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles.