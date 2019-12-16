Cloudinary’s New Integration With Shutterstock Streamlines Visual Storage and Collaboration

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary today announced an integration with Shutterstock (SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services. The first milestone of this integration provides Cloudinary users, who also have a Shutterstock account, with direct access to more efficiently manage their licensed images and videos using Cloudinary’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. The new integration is available to Cloudinary users with a Shutterstock account today.

Brand, marketing and content managers are under more pressure than ever to deliver compelling visual stories and immersive and personalized user experiences. Images have shown to increase content view rates by 94 percent and boost engagement on social posts by 180 percent. What’s more, people are 85 percent more likely to buy a product after watching a video. However, managing and delivering images and video at the volume and speed required today remains a big challenge for business and creative teams.

The new integration eases this pain by making it possible for Shutterstock customers to directly load previously licensed images and videos into Cloudinary’s DAM without having to download and reupload them. Team members can easily search, browse, tag, organize, manipulate and distribute their licensed Shutterstock content. Cloudinary’s DAM also removes the functional silos that can make it difficult for teams to collaborate.

The second phase of the integration will give all Cloudinary customers the ability to easily search, license and download Shutterstock’s library of more than 300 million images and 16 million video clips from within the Cloudinary DAM without needing to have a Shutterstock account.

“We’re pleased to offer Cloudinary customers a seamless path to easier management of their licensed Shutterstock content,” said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions, Shutterstock. “Delivering efficient workflow experiences through our creative platform is core to helping our customers create visual-rich content as quickly and effectively as possible.”

“Thanks to our unique integration with Shutterstock, our joint customers are freed up to focus more on the creative side of visual storytelling, rather than getting bogged down in administrative and repetitive tasks,” said Gary Ballabio, Director of Business Development, Cloudinary. “It combines Shutterstock’s enormous and growing pool of images and videos, with our platform that manages over 30 billion assets for more than 500,000 users worldwide.”

To learn more about Cloudinary’s award-winning media management solutions, including its DAM, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/.

