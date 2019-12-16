Avaya Selects SYNNEX Corporation as a Master Agent for Delivering New Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, now offers the new Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution through its extensive partner network as part of the Avaya Master Agent program.

Avaya continues to work to address the evolving needs of its large customer base with new UC and CC cloud solutions provided through a global partner ecosystem. This includes Avaya Cloud Office, a world-class public UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution developed by Avaya and RingCentral as part of their recently announced strategic partnership. Avaya Cloud Office, coming in the first quarter of 2020, is intended to provide customer’s with a seamless journey to cloud-based unified communications built on the industry’s leading UCaaS platform combined with Avaya-only capabilities including unique features, device interoperability and migration tools. As an industry-leading distribution partner, SYNNEX is able to drive Avaya cloud communications solutions through its nationwide network of sales agents.

“Demand for Avaya’s full range of cloud solutions continues to grow, and adding SYNNEX to the Avaya Master Agent program builds on our strategy to bolster the qualified sales agents that can support that growth and address customer needs,” said Frank Ciccone, Avaya senior vice president, North America Sales. “There is particular excitement around our new Avaya Cloud Office offer, and it is expected that customers will benefit from increased access to technology that drives positive business outcomes as well as the ease-of-doing-business they experience with Avaya and SYNNEX. We are pleased that a trusted partner like SYNNEX is working with us to deliver Avaya Cloud Office to its partner network.”

“We are delighted to further expand our agreement with Avaya to help our mutual customers grow their businesses by more fully enabling cloud-based unified communications, collaboration and contact center solutions,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. “Our dedicated Avaya cloud solutions team can assist customers in this transition and help them quickly and seamlessly deploy their go to market strategy in this important and rapidly expanding market segment.”

SYNNEX sales agents can offer an industry-leading solution to customers which includes unified communications services fully hosted by Avaya; contact center solutions; bundled carrier services such as minutes and SIP Trunks; desktop options; delivery, management, and support; and monthly subscription-based billing. SYNNEX is the newest cloud Master Agent for Avaya.

To learn more about Avaya through SYNNEX, email AVABusDev@westcon-na.com.

