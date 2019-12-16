Henry Schein Celebrates 21st Annual ‘Holiday Cheer for Children’ Program with Families Around the World

Henry Schein, Inc. celebrated its 21st annual Holiday Cheer for Children program with more than 1,200 underserved children, families, and seniors around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Team Schein Members (TSMs) around the world joined more than 1,200 underserved children, families, and seniors to celebrate the Company’s 21st annual Holiday Cheer for Children program, a flagship corporate initiative that helps participating families enjoy a fun and festive holiday season.

TSMs from more than 20 Company locations participated in the program, spreading holiday cheer to kids in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the U.K. Holiday Cheer for Children takes different forms depending on the location, with TSMs often collecting and donating gifts and food to local nonprofit organizations, or purchasing gifts for participating children and delivering them at Company events. Henry Schein partners with local social service agencies to identify children and families who would most benefit from participating in the program.

“The Holiday Cheer for Children program exemplifies our Company’s mission to support the communities in which we live and work, and the joy of celebrating with new friends and families each year only serves to reinforce our commitment to giving back,” said Gerry Benjamin, Henry Schein’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. “It is especially rewarding to see the friendships that have formed between our TSMs, our social service agency partners, and the families we serve, and we look forward to making many more new friends in the years to come.”

The Company hosted its largest Holiday Cheer for Children event December 5 at its global headquarters in Melville, New York, where more than 550 children opened their presents, enjoyed dinner, games, and music, and visited with Santa Claus. Participating children and families at the Melville event were identified for participation by the following local social service agencies: Bethany House, Espoir Youth Program, Family & Children’s Association, Family Service League, Hispanic Counseling Center, Madonna Heights, Nassau County Department of Social Services, The Raymar Children’s Fund, WellLife Network, and YES Community Counseling Center.

“Team Schein has long been a valued partner in our efforts to ensure that our clients, regardless of their circumstances, experience the wonder of the holiday season,” said Donna Teichner, Assistant Vice President, Preventive Services, for Family & Children's Association. “The Holiday Cheer for Children program is a highlight of the season for many of the families and children with whom we work, and we thank Henry Schein and TSMs around the world for their generosity.”

Holiday Cheer for Children is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company’s global corporate social responsibility program, and is supported by the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that works to foster, support, and promote dental and overall health by helping to increase access to care for communities around the world.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of “doing well by doing good.” Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. To learn more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental and overall health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.