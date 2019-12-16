Advanced Remarketing Services Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Add-On

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Remarketing Services, a technology company focused on the remarketing and automobile recycling sector, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Advanced Remarketing Services has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Advanced Remarketing Services’ Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Advanced Remarketing Services’ Ready for Guidewire add-on, the ELVX (End-of-Life Vehicle Express) Add-On for Salvage Disposal, enables P&C insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter™ to address long-standing challenges in the identification and segmentation of low-value and end-of-life salvage as well as badly damaged and end-of-life commercial assets. The ELVX add-on allows insurers to assign predictive total loss assets to an alternative salvage disposal method without leaving ClaimCenter. With the ELVX add-on, customers can dispose of salvage units from the primary storage location directly to a purchasing network of licensed recyclers.

“Insurers have long faced challenges with segmentation of end-of-life vehicles which has in turn created hurdles for claims operations,” said Joseph Hearn, President & CEO, Advanced Remarketing Services. “Advanced Remarketing Services’ Guidewire integration allows claims staff to leverage its solution from within their ClaimCenter workflows, covering the entire salvage process, for efficient and effective processing of these assets.”

With Advanced Remarketing Services’ Ready for Guidewire integration, insurers can:

Access easy to use segmentation tools to identify predictive total loss ELV units;

Maximize recoveries on predictive total loss and low value salvage;

Reduce transportation costs, field charges, and claims handling and cycle times;

Have the option to initiate an alternative method of inspection (MOI) to obtain photos from the storage location or tow network for faster claims settlement; and

Experience streamlined processing within ClaimCenter including automated notifications and custom reminders.

“We welcome Advanced Remarketing Services as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and are pleased to offer our joint customers access to salvage disposal for total loss vehicles as a claim service right at first notice of loss or total loss determination,” said Becky Mattick, Senior Director, Guidewire Software. “Easily installing the ELVX add-on from the Guidewire Marketplace will help insurers expedite claims processes more efficiently, without a significant IT or business change effort.”

About Advanced Remarketing Services

Advanced Remarketing Services (ARS) is a technology company focused on the automobile recycling sector. ARS’s primary focus is older, high-mileage, and end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). Our applications for insurance companies manage ELVs directly into the recycling stream through our network of direct buyers instead of the traditional auction. For more information, please visit https://www.arscars.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.