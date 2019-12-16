U.S. Department of Energy Awards AECOM-led Joint Venture the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that an AECOM-led joint venture with Fluor and Atkins, Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC, was awarded the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington. The master indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at $10 billion for a period of 10 years, including a 60-day transition period.

“This award reflects the tremendous team we have established to safely execute the cleanup work at Hanford and we are excited to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy,” said John Vollmer, AECOM’s president of its Management Services group. “ As a leader in the government and commercial D&D business, this contract allows us to continue growth in an increasingly important market for our company.”

The Central Plateau Cleanup Company brings the depth and breadth of three leading nuclear industry companies – AECOM, Fluor and Atkins – making it the single largest and most experienced nuclear End State delivery team assembled in the U.S. Department of Energy complex. Within over 100 years of combined nuclear experience, including 63 years at Hanford, these companies have collectively decommissioned 1,179 facilities and dispositioned more waste than any other American company.

“ We appreciate the Department of Energy’s trust in awarding this contract to the Central Plateau Cleanup Company,” said Mark Whitney, AECOM’s executive vice president and general manager of Nuclear & Environment strategic business unit. “ We welcome the opportunity to continue our successful cleanup efforts in the DOE complex and reduce the environmental risk for the Tri City communities in Washington State.”

The AECOM-led team will perform services for the safe, compliant and cost-effective transition from the Plateau Remediation Contract (PRC) to the CPCC; management of site safe and compliant base operations for the U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office (RL) cleanup facilities; Deactivation, Decommissioning, Decontamination, and Demolition (D4) of facilities and remediation of waste sites; management of waste retrieval, treatment, storage and disposal; preparation of Resource Conversation and Recovery Act (RCRA)/Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) decision documents to support cleanup actions associated with the Hanford Federal Facility Agreement and Consent Order (Tri-Party Agreement) (TPA); and core business functions to support these efforts.

In October, AECOM announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Management Services (MS) business to affiliates of American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg that is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2020.

