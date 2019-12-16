Kukui Launches Premium Video Service for Auto Shops

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kukui Corporation, the maker of the All-in-One Success Platform®, has launched a new video-based marketing application for the independent automotive industry that allows business owners to dominate their local market. As competition for consumer screen time continues to heat up, the Kukui Shop Video program provides repair shops with a fantastic opportunity to make their brand stand out from the crowd. Kukui Shop Videos are available online now at Kukui.com/kukui-shop-videos

When a consumer visits a website, there is a small window in which to entice them to interact. Shop owners need to tell their brand's story in a way that will inspire and delight. Videos provide a lot more information in a short time. Video marketing is an essential tool for engaging and attracting customers, marketing your business specialties, and for recruiting Top-Tier technicians. Plus, video is not only a great way to tell your story, but it also provides a substantial increase in the SEO quality of your website.

Kukui's new product provides repair shops with a turn-key marketing solution that attracts and engages new customers and new team members and improves their online reputation in a single package. In this program, Kukui's nationwide team of professional videographers spend the day on-location recording real-life interviews with the shop owner, team members, and shop customers to gather the real story about the shop. After the shoot, Kukui's studio team prepares the premium quality videos that are designed to attract the shop's target audience. Next, the Kukui design team crafts a full set of web pages optimized for customer attraction. And, finally, each video is augmented with viewer engagement features prompting viewers to click to call or make an appointment.

According to Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui, "Our new Kukui shop videos are amazing. They provide our customers with an essential capability to compete with and dominate their competition. Shop videos allow a business owner to attract and engage consumers with a real-life view of the daily operations of the shop. It quickly establishes a level of trust you just can't get from a plain webpage."

"When you get an opportunity to have a series of professional videos made for marketing and recruitment at your shop, it does wonders for your image and your brand. It should be a no brainer to make the investment, take the time to do it right, and get your message out in a professional way," said Greg Buckley, owner of Buckley's Auto Care.

About Kukui Corporation

Kukui is the maker of the All in One Success Platform®, which empowers each of its' clients with advanced business intelligence powered by an integrated suite of business marketing solutions and custom-built websites that are optimized for high sales conversion. Kukui clients drive their business decisions with a single intuitive analytics dashboard, providing at a glance quantitative data concerning their return on investment, statistics revealing their customer retention rate, and areas to improve their business. The Kukui platform enables clients with customer engagement and trust-building solutions through real-time business messaging, digital inspections, call tracking, online appointment setting, social media management, and online reputation management. Kukui lets business owners focus "on the business." For more information, visit Kukui at Kukui.com or call (877) 695-6008.