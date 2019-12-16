Semperis Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a technology partner to help Google Cloud customers protect their Microsoft Active Directory (AD) infrastructure from ransomware and cyberattacks.

As a Google Cloud partner, Semperis offers customers cyber-first AD recovery and threat protection to eliminate costly service outages and data breaches. Key features include:

Clean Restore: Eliminates the risk of malware reintroduction from system state and bare-metal (BMR) backups.

Anywhere Recovery: Eliminates the need for matching hardware and recovers AD directly to the cloud.

Advanced Automation: Reduces AD recovery time up to 90 percent.

Multi-Dimensional Monitoring: Eliminates blind spots and detects malicious changes that other tools cannot see.

Active Threat Intelligence: Continuously scans AD for vulnerabilities so customers can take action before attackers do.

Rapid Response: Provides auto remediation and expedites incident assessment.

“As an essential piece of IT infrastructure and a prime target for attackers, Active Directory requires extra protection,” said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. “We are thrilled to work with Google Cloud to bring Semperis AD recovery and threat protection to our joint customers. This includes customers who want to leverage Google Cloud Platform as a disaster recovery site, as well as customers who are already running AD on the Google Cloud Platform or are considering Google Cloud’s Managed Service for Microsoft AD.”

AD protection is one of the best security investments an organization can make because if AD is corrupted, encrypted, or wiped out, the impact on an organization’s business operations can be devastating.

“Semperis is well-respected for their deep Active Directory expertise and customer accomplishments,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work with Semperis to provide a complete, reliable, and secure platform for Active Directory deployments and are delighted to welcome Semperis as a Google Cloud partner.”

About Semperis

Semperis is an enterprise identity protection company that helps organizations recover from cyber breaches and directory service failures, on-premises and in the cloud. The company’s patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory is used by customers in the Fortune 500, government, financial, healthcare, and other industries worldwide. Semperis is a Microsoft Partner, and its solutions are recognized by Gartner.

