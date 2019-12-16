OneSpaWorld Selected as Celebrity Cruises Exclusive Spa Partner

NASSAU, Bahamas & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, today announced Celebrity Cruises has selected the company as the exclusive spa and wellness partner for its entire fleet, thereby expanding the successful relationship with the brand on its award-winning new ship Celebrity Edge. The new agreement commences May 2020 and includes the operations of future Edge Series ships currently commissioned by Celebrity Cruises, while increasing OneSpaWorld’s leading maritime global market share to a new, all-time high further defining the company as the preferred operator of choice for health and wellness services for the global cruise line industry.

Nine Millennium and Solstice Series ships will be transitioned to OneSpaWorld in the coming months and rebranded as The Spa, an innovative wellness concept that debuted on Celebrity Edge – named one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2019 by TIME Magazine1 – to critical acclaim and recognized for its cutting-edge technological and therapeutic innovations, first-at-sea experiences, exclusive collaborations with leading authorities in health and wellness, technical excellence, award-winning retail products, and elegant design.

The rebranded spas will feature many of the industry-leading offerings introduced on Celebrity Edge, while continuing to evolve wellness at sea with groundbreaking concepts and experiences, including: the continued salon collaboration with Kérastase®; and the expansion of award-winning Gharieni treatment beds across the fleet. A full suite of experiences will enhance Celebrity Cruises’ wellness platform in spa and beyond.

“OneSpaWorld is leading a revolution that fuses traditional spa services with innovation in wellness and aesthetics while developing branded relationships that create dynamic and unique environments for cruise line guests,” said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, OneSpaWorld. “The awarding of Celebrity Cruises’ entire fleet is a testament to our commitment in advancing spa and wellness globally, our unmatched execution capabilities, as well as our successful track record of providing exceptional services to cruise line guests. We are thrilled to have been selected as Celebrity Cruises’ exclusive spa partner and look forward to transforming wellness at sea together.”

“At Celebrity Cruises, our hallmark is providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Our expanded partnership with OneSpaWorld enables us to elevate the guest experience and introduce a myriad of new wellness platforms to enhance our world-opening vacations,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "Wellness has always been an integral part of the Celebrity Cruises experience, and the spa and wellness experts at OneSpaWorld will help us deliver even more memorable experiences."

Long recognized as industry leaders, OneSpaWorld and Celebrity Cruises continue to produce award-winning concepts and innovation in their respective fields.

“Celebrity Cruises and OneSpaWorld have a long history of success. Together, we have created successful spa and wellness brands over the years,” said Glenn Fusfield, President and CEO, OneSpaWorld. ”The Spa on Celebrity Cruises will continue a tradition of innovation and superior guest service while evolving its modern luxury ethos at every spa and fitness touchpoint. We are delighted to build upon our relationship with Celebrity and look forward to continuing to create and deliver premium wellness experiences at sea.”

From wellness to beauty to fitness, The Spa on Celebrity Cruises will include a collection of more than 124 treatments, including signature offerings such as the Hot Mineral Body Boost, Poultice-Powered Muscle Release, Zero Gravity Wellness Massage, Restorative Salt Stone Massage, Thousand Flower Detox Wrap, and ELEMIS BIOTEC facials, to name a few. In addition, pre-booking prior to embarkation will simplify and automate guest bookings to ensure a seamless experience. New programming that will further elevate the brand’s awarded spa and wellness platform include:

Kérastase Flagship Salons – Celebrity Cruises ships will feature the latest technology and treatments based on extensive research from 700 scientists, 4,000 beauty researchers, and 83,000 beauty experts worldwide. Innovative in-salon treatments such as the Fusio-Dose™ provides unique and transformative results. In addition, an ultra-personalized service, the Kérastase Hair Diagnostics tool will help guests analyze the condition of their hair, allowing for targeted recommendations for treatments and at-home care options.

Gharieni Advanced Therapy Beds – The Spa will feature advanced spa therapy treatment tables fleetwide. The selected beds include the popular MLX Quartz and the WellMassage 4D.

Also known as psammotherapy (MLX Quartz), warm sand quartz cocoons the body and replicates the benefits of a day spent at the beach. Quartz minerals impart wellness benefits and healing energy to the guest as well, helping to release muscle tension and promote a deeper state of relaxation.

WellMassage 4D is an award-winning method that combines high tech and high touch. This table uses eight specially programmed positions and manual signature techniques to deliver a deeper and more relaxing massage.

Both Millennium and Solstice Series ships will begin the transition to OneSpaWorld in May 2020. In April 2020, Celebrity Edge will be joined by its sister ship, Celebrity Apex, with an additional three ships to follow in 2021, 2022 and 2024, respectively.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 70 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor (“OSW”), comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd. (“Steiner”), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (“Haymaker”), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld (the “Business Combination”). Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW Predecessor the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld. The operating results presented for the current quarter and year-to-date period reflect the operating results of all the businesses acquired in the Business Combination.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises’ 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL).

Media can stay up-to-date by visiting www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com. For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call a travel advisor.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company’s services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company’s services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company’s business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company’s management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time

in the Company’s reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

1 ©2019 TIME USA LLC. Used under license.