WEX To Extend Reach of Valero Energy’s Fleet Fuel Card Program

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that it will begin managing the proprietary fleet fuel card program of Valero Energy Corp. Valero (NYSE: VLO), through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is a Fortune 50 international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The agreement, which the parties anticipate will be fully implemented by April 1, 2020, will enhance the technology and service of the fleet fuel card program, including introducing the ability to make mobile payments, and will provide added benefits to Valero’s fleet customers.

Valero supplies more than 5,000 branded fuel stations across the United States, from California to Florida to Maine. Based in San Antonio, Texas, it is the largest global independent refiner, with 15 petroleum refineries and combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It is also a major producer of ethanol and renewable diesel products. Valero and WEX have been long-term partners and previously had a card acceptance agreement.

“We’re excited for the addition of Valero to WEX’s commercial fuel card portfolio and look forward to deepening the brand’s value in its core markets,” said Brian Fournier, Senior Vice President of Global Fleet Partners at WEX. “This relationship positions us to help Valero grow commercial volume by providing best-in-class technology, sales and marketing to Valero’s commercial programs, offering its fleet card customers a number of services and conveniences they have not had in the past.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through approximately 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 14 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; our travel and corporate solutions business processes over $35 billion of purchase volume annually; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.