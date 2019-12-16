Myomo Announces Partnership with Hobbs Rehabilitation for UK

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo®, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Hobbs Rehabilitation to provide a range of services to support MyoPro® users in the UK. Hobbs neurological physiotherapists and occupational therapists will work with patients using the Myomo family of myoelectric orthotics and have already been using Myomo devices to treat patients with upper limb paralysis as part of their intensive rehabilitation packages.

Jon Naft, Myomo Vice President and General Manager-International, stated, “Hobbs’ clinicians have undergone rigorous training on how to support MyoPro users, and have gained hands-on experience with our devices. Hobbs’ physiotherapists will support a growing number of MyoPro users in the UK and work with Dorset Orthopaedics, who will provide bespoke devices as required. We believe this will enable new MyoPro users to best achieve the functional benefits that are possible with their devices.”

Helen Hobbs, founder of Hobbs Rehabilitation, commented “We are delighted to be partnering with Myomo to incorporate the use of MyoPro within our treatment packages for our patients. This unique technology gives our therapists another tool to improve an individuals’ access to active movement, functional task practice, strength training and spasticity management and ultimately improve patients’ outcomes and functional independence.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

About Hobbs Rehabilitation

Hobbs Rehabilitation provides specialist inpatient and outpatient neurological rehabilitation, for adults and children, across the south of England as well as training, educational services and clinical research services. Hobbs is the largest independent sector specialist therapy team in the UK. An interdisciplinary service is provided by experts in neuro physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, children's physiotherapy, rehabilitation medicine, neuropsychology and orthotics to help ensure that every individual can reach their full potential. Conditions treated include wide variety of neurological conditions including Stroke, Acquired Brain Injuries and Spinal Cord Injuries. Access to the latest in neuro technology is available, such as the MyoPro Robotic Arm Device, along with several robotic, FES, sensor-based and de-weighting devices which can form a useful adjunct to therapy provision as part of an on-going outpatient or community service or within an Intensive Rehabilitation Package.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, including adoption of MyoPro in international markets and the Company’s partnership with Hobbs Rehabilitation, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, that we may not realize the intended benefits from our collaboration with Hobbs Rehabilitation, and the other risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results is included in Myomo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.