UCB and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Data Processing and Help Improve Patient Safety

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, have collaborated to build a safety solution based on Accenture’s INTIENT™ Pharmacovigilance to accelerate processing of individual patient safety case reports. This will help UCB uncover patient safety impacts from existing treatments and better manage the risks of new drugs and services.

Accenture’s INTIENT Pharmacovigilance leverages artificial intelligence to collect, manage and learn from UCB’s structured and unstructured source data within pharmacovigilance, which monitors the effects of drugs during clinical trials and after they have been cleared by regulators for use.

INTIENT Pharmacovigilance improves the flow of data, making pharmacovigilance case processing faster, less costly and more consistent. An Accenture Life Sciences operations team is managing case processing augmented by the platform for UCB, allowing UCB’s case processing team to focus on value-add activities such as medical assessment and targeted follow up, helping them uncover insights into emerging trends, potential compliance issues and adverse events.

This solution embeds real-time artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation into the data management process — from gathering initial patient information and subsequent inputs to regulatory reporting. This platform further improves accuracy and consistency in reporting, supports a more timely discovery of potential adverse events, while also supporting compliance with data privacy Good Pharmacovigilance Practice (GPvP) productive system requirements and policies.

“The patients who benefit from our products are UCB’s number one priority,” said Kristof Huysentruyt, senior director and head of safety data management and systems at UCB Pharma. “Accenture INTIENT Pharmacovigilance will help us rapidly process data to identify potential events or issues, while reducing the time and cost needed to deliver a higher level of patient safety. This solution helps us walk the talk of being patient-driven.”

One of the realities that is driving the need for INTIENT is the many variable forms of data being managed within the life sciences industry, including both structured and unstructured data, as well as the vast number of data sources. Structured data is highly organized and formatted in a way that is easily searchable in related databases; however, unstructured data has no pre-defined format or organization, making it much more difficult to collect, process and analyze — and to derive scientific insights.

“UCB is demonstrating its industry leadership and commitment to patient safety through the implementation of INTIENT Pharmacovigilance. With variable case types and sources and complex regulatory changes varying by geographic region, pharmaceutical and biotechnology executives can use INTIENT to support their data security, efficiency and analysis objectives,” said Kevin Julian, a senior managing director in the Accenture Life Sciences practice. “Most importantly, the platform and the services provided around it can help advance the discovery and development of new patient treatments by unlocking information that otherwise might be trapped in silos, enabling unfettered access to actionable insights and improved collaboration across the life sciences enterprise.”

INTIENT Pharmacovigilance is a part of Accenture INTIENT, a platform introduced in May 2019 that will improve the continuity and flow of data across life sciences enterprises. Learn more about Accenture INTIENT.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.