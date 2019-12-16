Zozen Has Collaborated With Samsung Electronics Again to Provide SZS Series Gas-fired Boilers

XI'AN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOZEN recently cooperated with Samsung Electronics again to supply high-quality and efficient steam boilers, which would provide a strong guarantee for the constant temperature and humidity and ultra-clean environment for the semiconductor production workshop.

Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, and it is also an important production base for Samsung Electronics in the field of semiconductor memory chips. As an electronics industry giant, Samsung Electronics has strict requirements for boiler systems. As early as 2012, ZOZEN achieved its first cooperation with Samsung Electronics and was awarded the Premium Supplier Prize. Based on previous pleasant cooperative experience, this time ZOZEN has been selected again as its boiler supplier for the second phase of Samsung Electronics' memory chip project.

ZOZEN customized the system solution of SZS series gas-fired steam boiler for Samsung Electronics. Combined with an advanced low NOx burner, the large furnace of the boiler can ensure the full combustion of fuels, and make the emission of the boiler easy to be reduced below 30mg/Nm3; Meanwhile, the energy-saving devices equipped at the end of the boiler flue also effectively improve the boiler thermal efficiency over 98%, greatly reducing the operating cost.

In addition to technical advantages, ZOZEN also sets high standards on the boiler erection. At the construction site of the boiler room for Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co., Ltd., ZOZEN construction team meticulously arranged the boiler system wires and the network layout, helping Samsung Electronics successfully complete the project construction and acceptance.

From the design and manufacture of the boilers to the acceptance of the installation, ZOZEN always adheres to innovative research and development, aiming to create more economic and social benefits for Samsung Electronics and other global customers.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets and 25,000 tons per hour since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BRⅡManufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. In the electronics industry, ZOZEN has provides systematic solutions for Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other well-known companies.

Source: https://en.zozen.com/