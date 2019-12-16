ACI Worldwide to Drive Payments Transformation for Swedish ICA Banken’s Merchants

NAPLES, Fla. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that ICA Banken, one of Sweden’s leading banks, will implement ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution to better serve ICA merchants.

ICA Banken is Sweden’s fifth largest bank and part of the ICA Group, which also owns and operates Sweden’s largest retail company, ICA Merchants. ICA Banken offers a complete suite of financial services to ICA Merchants and its thousands of customers; ICA Merchants has approximately 1,300 stores and a 36 percent market share within the country. As ICA Banken continues to experience unprecedented growth, the bank needed a flexible solution for payments. After a competitive search, ICA Banken ultimately selected ACI’s award-winning UP Merchant Payments.

“Leading global retailers and financial institutions rely on ACI’s proven payments solutions, which deliver scalability, reliability and security to not only compete, but also win in today’s ever-evolving environment,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “UP Merchant Payments is a feature-rich and adaptable solution providing retailers with the flexible platform they need for the future. Serving customers in-store is rapidly changing and payments is at the heart of this revolution as retailers look to serve customers better and more efficiently. ACI is well positioned to help institutions like ICA Banken on their digital transformation journey.”

