Marcus by Goldman Sachs® to Provide Financing Option to Guaranteed Rate Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcus by Goldman Sachs®, which offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being, including no-fee, fixed-rate personal loan options and a high-yield Online Savings Account, announces a new collaboration with Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest and most innovative retail mortgage lenders in the country. This latest strategic partnership for Marcus brings two brands focused on excellent customer service together and allows Marcus to provide an unsecured personal loan for Guaranteed Rate customers looking to finance their home improvement projects or consolidate their debt.

Now, in as little as five minutes, Guaranteed Rate customers can go online to check their eligibility for a Marcus personal loan, which can be used for debt consolidation or to fund projects such as updating bathrooms or kitchens, replacing windows and doors or making other home improvements and repairs.

“This partnership is a huge value-add for customers and real estate agents,” said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “Partnering with the Marcus personal loan platform helps customers consolidate debt and enables agents to help their sellers address much-needed repairs or upgrades that could help increase the value of their homes.”

Marcus is a startup backed by Goldman Sachs’ 150 years of financial expertise and a vision to build an integrated digital storefront to help customers take control of their financial lives. The partnership with Guaranteed Rate is the latest in a series of initiatives by Marcus to work with dynamic companies whose differentiated products and services lead with a customer-centric approach, helping customers to make smarter financial decisions.

“We at Marcus seek out like-minded partners who share our passion for developing transparent financial solutions that are on the side of the customer,” said Abhinav Anand, head of consumer loans for Marcus by Goldman Sachs. “With all of our products, we are open to partnerships that provide value to consumers, and customers are consistently giving Guaranteed Rate high marks for the value they provide.”

Guaranteed Rate has achieved rapid growth, tripling its total loan origination volume over the past five years. Guaranteed Rate had a 96% Customer Satisfaction rating among clients surveyed in 2019. The award-winning fintech retail mortgage lender has built strong relationships with agents nationwide, including a joint venture with Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest provider of residential real estate services in the U.S.

Personal loans from Marcus have no fees and offer fixed rates with loan amounts ranging from $3,500 to $40,000. Marcus was recently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Personal Loans in J.D. Power’s 2019 study* Marcus also offers a high-yield Online Savings Account and certificates of deposit, including a No-Penalty CD.

*Marcus by Goldman Sachs received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Personal Loan Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with the personal loan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards

About Marcus by Goldman Sachs®

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account, certificates of deposit in a variety of terms and no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans, including home improvement loans. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC, and benefit from Goldman Sachs and its 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management and customer service. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and will fund $36 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.