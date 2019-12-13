KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to TruPS Financials Note Securitization 2019-2 Ltd

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by TruPS Financials Note Securitization 2019-2 Ltd (“TFINS 2019-2”).

TFINS 2019-2 is a static cash flow CDO and will not allow for any reinvestments. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels, coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests for all Notes, excess spread, and a turbo payment that will amortize the Class A-1 Notes beginning in the eighth year using 80% of the proceeds remaining in the interest waterfall prior to making a distribution to the Preferred Shares.

The collateral in TFINS 2019-2 mainly consists of trust preferred securities (“TruPS”) issued by community and regional banks and their holding companies along with TruPS, surplus notes, and senior unsecured notes issued by insurance companies and their holding companies. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 312, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately BBB-. The total portfolio par amount is $338.4 million with exposures to 34 banks and 23 insurance companies. KBRA has public ratings on eight banks and three insurance companies. The portfolio is fully ramped at closing.

EJF CDO Manager LLC, an affiliate of EJF Capital LLC (“EJF Capital”), is the collateral manager. EJF Capital is headquartered in Arlington, VA and is a SEC registered investment advisor. Founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson, it has more than $7.6 billion of assets across a diverse group of alternative asset strategies for managed funds and separately managed accounts and $2.8 billion of assets as a collateral manager for existing securitizations. EJF Capital focuses on investment opportunities in financial institutions, which includes banks, insurance companies, REITs and specialty finance companies. The firm has 86 employees with an investment team of 30 professionals. This is the tenth securitization of bank and/or insurance securities since 2015 for EJF Capital.

Structure Class Initial Amount

($) Spread1 Par Sub O/C O/C

Cushion I/C

Trigger Class A-1 203,000,000 3mL + 2.30% 40.01% 166.70% 7.50% 120.0% Class A-2 30,500,000 3mL + 2.85% 31.00% 144.92% 6.00% 117.5% Class B 47,300,000 3mL + 4.75% 17.02% 120.51% 5.00% 115.0% Preferred Shares 48,100,000 Residual

1 Interest rates and spreads used in the cash flow model

Portfolio Summary Type Obligor Count Collateral Par ($mm) % by Notional WAL Bank 34 169.3 50.0% 15.1 Insurance 23 169.1 50.0% 13.7 Total 57 338.4 100.0% 14.4

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Global Structured Credit Rating Methodology published on August 7, 2018, the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018, and incorporated the Global Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology and Global Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology for analyzing the underlying collateral obligations.

The preliminary ratings below are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Amount ($) Class A-1 AA+ (sf) 203,000,000 Class A-2 A (sf) 30,500,000 Class B BB (sf) 47,300,000

